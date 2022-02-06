Legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar, known as the ‘Nightingale of India’, left behind a treasure trove of songs that will be cherished by the generations to come. Her solos, and duets along with Mohammed Rafi, Kishore Kumar to Udit Narayan, Kumar Sanu and Sonu Nigam, in her 70 years long career are among Hindi cinema's most memorable songs. Her last two recorded music include a ‘Gayatri Mantra’ and a song that was a tribute to the Indian Army. Check here.

Her last 2 songs

‘Saugandh Mujhe Is Mitti Ki’ - a tribute to the Indian Army and nation was her last recorded song that was released on March 30, 2019.

The legendary singer also recorded the Gayatri Mantra for the wedding of Isha Ambani and Anand Piramal. The couple got married on December 12, 2018 and the legendary singer’s recording was played during the wedding.

Here are a few things to know about the legendary singer:

Lata was born in a family of performers. Her father ran a theatre company, while her sisters Asha Bhonsle and Usha Mangeshkar are also well-known singers.

The singer recorded music in over 30 languages, primarily in Hindi and Marathi.

In 70s and 80s, she was seen frequently collaborating with Kishore Kumar, Mohammed Rafi, Mukesh

In the nineties, Lata was seen singing along with Kumar Sanu, SP Balahsubramanyam, Udit Narayan, Abhijeet Bhattacharya for music directors likeAR Rahman, Jatin–Lalit, Dilip Sen-Sameer Sen.

The first song of her career “Naachu Yaa Gade, Khelu Saari Mani Haus Bhaari" was recorded for a Marathi film in 1942. But unfortunately, the song was removed from the film’s final cut.

In her career that spanned over 70 years, she has never worked with music director OP Nayar.

Lata Mangeshkar, known as the Nightingale of India, holds the distinction of being the first Indian artist ever to perform live at London’s iconic Royal Albert Hall in 1974. “This is my first concert outside India. I was quite nervous, but I am grateful for the warm reception," she said in her brief speech in Hindi.

How the industry remembers her:

Music composer AR Rahman said it's a sad day for us. Somebody like Lata Ji isn't just an icon, she's a part of India's music &poetry; this void will remain forever. I used to wake up to a picture of Lata Didi's face & get inspired; was lucky to record a few songs &sing along with her.

Madhuri Dixit, for whom Lata sang many songs, said The angelic voice that made us all swoon and fall in love has gone to the heavens to spread that love. Hearing Lata Tai’s melodies over the years, remembering her image in 2 choti’s & that childlike attribute has left like an imprint that will never ever leave our hearts.

The angelic voice that made us all swoon and fall in love has gone to the heavens to spread that love. Hearing Lata Tai’s melodies over the years, remembering her image in 2 choti’s & that childlike attribute has left like an imprint that will never ever leave our hearts. pic.twitter.com/99bKSvi3yB — Madhuri Dixit Nene (@MadhuriDixit) February 6, 2022

Padma Bhushan Ustad Rashid Khan said, Lata Mangeshkar is the pride of India. Her demise has come as a shock to me and the whole nation. I pray that her soul rests in peace. We will always remember her; no one can take her place.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.