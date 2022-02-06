Lata Mangeshkar passes away: Check out her last song and few interesting facts

Legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar, known as the ‘Nightingale of India’, left behind a treasure trove of songs that will be cherished by the generations to come. Her solos, and duets along with Mohammed Rafi, Kishore Kumar to Udit Narayan, Kumar Sanu and Sonu Nigam, in her 70 years long career are among Hindi cinema's most memorable songs. Her last two recorded music include a ‘Gayatri Mantra’ and a song that was a tribute to the Indian Army. Check here.

