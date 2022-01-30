Singing legend Lata Mangeshkar is no longer on a ventilator and recovering, said Maharashtra health minister Rajesh Tope on Sunday.

“I spoke with Dr Pratit Samdani, who is treating singer Lata Mangeshkar. She is recovering. She was on a ventilator for some days but is better now. She is no more on ventilator. Only oxygen is being given to her. She is responding to the treatment," Tope was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

The 92-year-old singer tested positive for coronavirus with mild symptoms and was admitted to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of the Breach Candy Hospital in south Mumbai on 8 January where she is being treated by Samdani and his team of doctors.

Samdani had stated on Saturday that Mangeshkar has been put off ventilator but is still in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU).

According to him, Mangeshkar has shown signs of marginal improvement.

“She has been off the ventilator for two-and-half days but continues to be under observation. She has been put off the ventilator because of marginal improvement in her health. Her health condition demands her to be in the ICU," Samdani was quoted as saying by news agency PTI.

Regarded as one of Indian cinema's greatest playback singers, Mangeshkar started her career at the age of 13 in 1942 and has sung over 30,000 songs in various Indian languages.

In her over seven-decade career, she has been the voice behind various memorable tracks such as "Ajeeb dastan hai ye", "Pyar kiya to darna kya", "Neela asman so gaya", and "Tere liye", among others.

The singer -- known as Melody Queen of India -- has been lauded with numerous awards and honours including the Padma Bhushan, the Padma Vibhushan and the Dada Saheb Phalke Award, and multiple National Film Awards.

She is also a recipient of the Bharat Ratna, India's highest civilian honour.

