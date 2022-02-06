To mourn the death of Lata Mangeshkar, Maharashtra Government declared a public holiday on Monday and the West Bengal government announced a half-day holiday.

Maharashtra government in a notification said, "Bharat Ratna Lata Mangeshkar passed away tragically on Sunday, February 6, 2022, and her demise has caused immense loss to the world of music and art. To pay homage to the great singer, a public holiday is being declared in the state on Monday, February 7, using the authority vested in the Government of Maharashtra."

Earlier in the day, CM Uddhav Thackeray expressed grief at the demise of Bharat Ratna Lata Mangeshkar. He said it has left him "heartbroken".

A State funeral will be accorded to Lata Mangeshkar, the CM's office said.

On the other hand, West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee notified that the state government will observe half-day holiday tomorrow (Feb 7) in honour of singer Lata Mangeshkar. Banerjee further announced to play songs of Lata Mangeshkar at every public spot, govt installation and traffic signals for the next 15 days.

I pay my heart-felt tribute to the departed icon of India, Bharatratna Lata Mangeshkar. While offering my sincerest condolences to her family and the billions of admirers that she leaves behind all over the world, I express my deepest sadness at the demise of the genius that the Nightingale of India truly was, Banerjee tweeted.

Like all her fans and followers across the planet, I was also mesmerized by her voice and renderings, and felt grateful that she held Bengal and the artistes of the East so dear to her heart and so integral to her magnificent world of music, he added

Meanwhile, the Government of India has announced two-day national mourning in memory of the legendary singer of India, ANI news agency reported. The national flag to fly at half-mast for two days as a mark of respect.

“Two days of state mourning will be observed today and tomorrow during which the National Flag will be flown at half-mast throughout India as a mark of respect to Lata Mangeshkar. State honours to be accorded to her," Government of India said in a statement on Sunday.

(With inputs from agencies)

