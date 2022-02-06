Prime Minister Narendra Modi today attended the state funeral of legendary playback singer Lata Mangeshkar in Mumbai's Shivaji Park in Dadar. Her mortal remains, draped in the national flag, were taken in a truck from her residence in south Mumbai for the funeral, which was held with full state honours.

PM Modi had left for Mumbai around four hours back today to pay last respects to the 92-year-old singing legend. “I consider it my honour that I have always received immense affection from Lata Didi. My interactions with her will remain unforgettable. I grieve with my fellow Indians on the passing away of Lata Didi. Spoke to her family and expressed condolences. Om Shanti," he had said earlier.

#WATCH | Prime Minister Narendra Modi attends state funeral of veteran singer Lata Mangeshkar https://t.co/6nEuiFXXXo — ANI (@ANI) February 6, 2022

Among those who paid tributes to Lata Mangeshkar at her residence on Pedder Road in south Mumbai were megastar Amitabh Bachchan, noted actor Anupam Kher, lyricist Javed Akhtar and filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali. The 92-year-old melody queen had died in a Mumbai hospital today morning following a multi-organ failure.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi pays last respect to veteran singer Lata Mangeshkar in Mumbai pic.twitter.com/2WtTe9aXgT — ANI (@ANI) February 6, 2022

In a series of tweets, PM Modi had earlier said “Lata Didi’s songs brought out a variety of emotions". He said she closely witnessed the transitions of the Indian film world for decades. “Beyond films, she was always passionate about India’s growth. She always wanted to see a strong and developed India," he said.

Lata Didi’s songs brought out a variety of emotions. She closely witnessed the transitions of the Indian film world for decades. Beyond films, she was always passionate about India’s growth. She always wanted to see a strong and developed India. pic.twitter.com/N0chZbBcX6 — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) February 6, 2022

He also said the coming generations will remember her as a stalwart of Indian culture, whose melodious voice had an unparalleled ability to mesmerise people. “I am anguished beyond words. The kind and caring Lata Didi has left us. She leaves a void in our nation that cannot be filled. The coming generations will remember her as a stalwart of Indian culture, whose melodious voice had an unparalleled ability to mesmerise people," he added.

A large number of people also thronged the roads from where the cortege passed as the 92-year-old melody queen embarked on her final journey. Some of her family members, including sister and veteran singer Asha Bhosale, accompanied the mortal remains in the truck. Maharashtra Protocol Minister Aaditya Thackeray was present.

