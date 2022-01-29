Veteran singer Lata Mangeshkar's health condition has marginally improved and her ventilator support was removed two days ago, said Dr Pratit Samdani, Breach Candy Hospital, news agency ANI reported. She will continue to be under observation in ICU, the doctor also said.

The singer was admitted to the hospital on January 8 after testing positive for COVID-19 with mild symptoms. After a few days of being kept under observation, her health has been improving.

Lata Mangeshkar's team has been regularly sharing her health updates in order to dismiss any rumours.

The last update came from the team on January 27, when they tweeted, "Lata didi continues to be in the ICU at Breach Candy Hospital, Mumbai under treatment. She has been given a TRIAL of extubation ( off the invasive Ventilator) this morning. Presently, she is showing signs of improvement but will remain under observation of the team of doctors headed by Dr Pratit Samdani. We thank each one of for your prayers and good wishes."

Sandhya Mukhopadhyay still critical

Meanwhile, noted Bengali singer Sandhya Mukhopadhyay, also diagnosed with COVID-19, is still critical but her condition has improved, said the hospital where she is undergoing treatment. Mukhopadhyay, who has ischemic heart disease, is on oxygen support.

"The singer has an irregular heart rhythm for which she is on medicines, and is being given medication to keep up her blood pressure," the hospital said in a statement on Saturday.

"She has multi-organ dysfunction and is on oxygen support. Her mentation (mental activity) is clear and she is communicating well. Presently, she is taking food orally. Her overall clinical status is stable but critical," it added.

(With inputs from agencies)

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.