Amid the critical health condition of veteran playback singer Lata Mangeshkar, Union Minister Piyush Goyal met with her at Mumbai's Breach Candy Hospital where she is admitted. Sharing the update regarding Lata Mangeshkar's health with the media, Union Minister Piyush Goyal said he has "conveyed PM Modi's message to her family and wish that she will soon recover". "We all wish for her speedy recovery," he said, reported news agency ANI .

Earlier, Lata Mangeshkar's sister and famous singer Asha Bhosle also met her at the hospital. "I'm hoping she'll be fine, even I'm praying. Doctors have informed she is stable, there is an improvement," Asha Bhosle told reporters while leaving the hospital.

The veteran singer Lata Mangeshkar's doctor Dr Pratit Samdani during the day had said that she continues to be under “aggressive therapy", and that "she is tolerating the procedures well at this moment".

The veteran singer's health condition had deteriorated again today, following which she was put back on the ventilator, and underwent "aggressive therapy", Dr Samdani said.

The 92-year-old singer had tested positive for Covid with mild symptoms and was admitted on January 8 to Breach Candy Hospital’s intensive care unit (ICU) where she is being treated by Dr Pratit Samdani and his team of doctors.

"Lata Mangeshkar didi is in Breach Candy Hospital, in the ICU. She continues to be under aggressive therapy and is tolerating the procedures well at this moment," Dr Samdani told reporters.

Several high-profile personalities have visited the hospital including Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray, filmmaker Madhur Bhandarkar and NCP leader Supriya Sule to check on the singer.

Earlier in the day, Samdani had informed that Mangeshkar's health had worsened. "She is not doing well. She continues to be in the ICU under treatment and has been put on ventilator again," Samdani told PTI.

With inputs from agencies

