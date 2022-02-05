Lata Mangeshkar's health: Union Minister Piyush Goyal pays visit to hospital

Amid the critical health condition of veteran playback singer Lata Mangeshkar, Union Minister Piyush Goyal met with her at Mumbai's Breach Candy Hospital where she is admitted. Sharing the update regarding Lata Mangeshkar's health with the media, Union Minister Piyush Goyal said he has "conveyed PM Modi's message to her family and wish that she will soon recover". "We all wish for her speedy recovery," he said, reported news agency ANI.

