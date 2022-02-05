Legendary playback singer Lata Mangeshkar's sister and famous playback singer Asha Bhosle met her at Mumbai's Breach Candy Hospital today after her condition deteriorated and was put on a ventilator. While speaking to news agency ANI , Asha Bhosle said: “The doctor has said that she is stable now."

Earlier, veteran singer Lata Mangeshkar's doctor Dr Pratit Samdani had said she continues to be under “aggressive therapy", and that "she is tolerating the procedures well at this moment".

Maharashtra | The doctor has said that she is stable now: Singer Asha Bhosle after meeting singer Lata Mangeshkar at Mumbai's Breach Candy Hospital pic.twitter.com/nBFx7NQ6iQ — ANI (@ANI) February 5, 2022

The veteran singer's health condition had deteriorated again today, following which she was taken to the hospital again. Dr Pratit said she is “critical" and was put on a ventilator. “She is still in ICU and will remain under the observation of doctors," he said.

The singer's team has been regularly been sharing her health updates in order to dismiss any rumours. The 92-year-old singer had earlier tested positive for coronavirus with mild symptoms and was admitted to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of the Breach Candy Hospital in south Mumbai on January 8, where she is being treated by Dr Pratit Samdani and his team of doctors.

