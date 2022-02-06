Lata Mangeshkar's last recorded message: A verse from Bhagavad Gita. Listen here2 min read . 09:45 PM IST
- When it was Lata (Mangeshkar) ji's turn to speak, it was my heart, being a fan, to record her voice, tweeted Actor Anupam Kher.
Lata Mangeshkar sings a verse from Bhagavad Gita during an Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav Committee late last year, which was, in fact, the last recorded message of the legendary singer.
Veteran actor Anupam Kher, who had recorded it, shared the same on Twitter on Sunday evening saying, In the second meeting of the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav Committee on Zoom on the afternoon of 22/12/2021, when it was Lata ji's turn to speak, it was my heart, being a fan, to record her voice! Listen! What did the great singer of the world say?
Listen to it here:
In 2018, she had recorded the Gayatri Mantra for the wedding of Isha Ambani and Anand Piramal.
Listen here:
Mangeshkar, who dominated Bollywood music for more than half a century, and is considered by many to be the Indian film industry's greatest-ever playback singer, died Sunday morning at the age of 92.
She passed away in a Mumbai hospital after being admitted to its intensive care unit several weeks ago with Covid-19 symptoms.
Her body was publicly cremated in a Mumbai park on Sunday evening with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and others laying flowers on her funeral pyre.
PM Modi said, "I am anguished beyond words. The kind and caring Lata Didi has left us. She leaves a void in our nation that cannot be filled. The coming generations will remember her as a stalwart of Indian culture, whose melodious voice had an unparalleled ability to mesmerise people."
"Lata Didi's songs brought out a variety of emotions. She closely witnessed the transitions of the Indian film world for decades. Beyond films, she was always passionate about India's growth. She always wanted to see a strong and developed India."
Meanwhile, President Ram Nath Kovind said, "Lata-ji's demise is heart-breaking for me, as it is for millions the world over. In her vast range of songs, rendering the essence and beauty of India, generations found expression of their inner-most emotions. A Bharat Ratna, Lata-ji's accomplishments will remain incomparable."
(With inputs from agencies)
