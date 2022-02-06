Legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar passed away on Sunday morning at Breach Candy Hospital in Mumbai. She was 92. The last rites will take place in Mumbai's Shivaji Park at 6.30 pm today.

The mortal remains of the singer will be taken from the hospital at 12.30 to her home Prabhu Kunj. Her mortal remains will be there at 3 pm.

Earlier, the Central Government announced the two-day national mourning to be observed in memory of Lata Mangeshkar.

"The Government of India has decided that as a mark of respect to the departed dignitary 2 (two) days state mourning will be observed from February 6 (Sunday) to February 7 (Monday)," the government said in a statement.

During the state mourning, the National Flag is flown at half-mast throughout India, and there will be no official entertainment.

It has also been decided that the state funereal will be accorded to the departed soul.

The legendary singer passed away on Sunday morning at an age of 92.

Dr Pratit Samdani, who was treating the singer at Mumbai's Breach Candy Hospital, announced the passing away of Lata Mangeshkar due to multiple organ failures.

"It is with profound grief that we announce the sad demise of Lata Mangeshkar at 8:12 am. She has died because of multi-organ failure after more than 28 days of hospitalisation post COVID19," Dr Samdani informed, ANI reported.

Born on September 28, 1929, she began her career in 1942 at an age of 13. In a career spanning over seven decades, the melody queen recorded songs for over a thousand Hindi films. She recorded her songs in over 36 regional Indian and foreign languages.

The Nightingale of India – has been lauded with numerous awards and honours including the Padma Bhushan, the Padma Vibhushan and the Dada Saheb Phalke Award, and multiple National Film Awards. She is also a recipient of the Bharat Ratna, India’s highest civilian honour

