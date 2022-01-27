This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Home / News / India / Lata Mangeshkar's team shares health status: 'Didi continues to be in ICU'
Lata Mangeshkar's team shares health status: 'Didi continues to be in ICU'
1 min read.03:31 PM ISTANI
She has been given a TRIAL of extubation (off the invasive Ventilator) this morning, legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar's team has shared on social media
Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio
Legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar's team has shared her health status on Thursday via social media. As per the update on Mangeshkar's Twitter handle, the veteran singer continues to be in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) and was given a "TRIAL of extubation (off the invasive Ventilator) this morning.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
Legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar's team has shared her health status on Thursday via social media. As per the update on Mangeshkar's Twitter handle, the veteran singer continues to be in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) and was given a "TRIAL of extubation (off the invasive Ventilator) this morning.
The tweet stated, "Lata didi continues to be in the ICU at Breach Candy Hospital, Mumbai under treatment. She has been given a TRIAL of extubation ( off the invasive Ventilator) this morning. Presently, she is showing signs of improvement but will remain under observation of the team of doctors headed by Dr Pratit Samdani. We thank each one of for your prayers and good wishes."
The tweet stated, "Lata didi continues to be in the ICU at Breach Candy Hospital, Mumbai under treatment. She has been given a TRIAL of extubation ( off the invasive Ventilator) this morning. Presently, she is showing signs of improvement but will remain under observation of the team of doctors headed by Dr Pratit Samdani. We thank each one of for your prayers and good wishes."