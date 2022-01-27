Lata Mangeshkar's team shares health status: 'Didi continues to be in ICU'

She has been given a TRIAL of extubation (off the invasive Ventilator) this morning, legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar's team has shared on social media

Listen to this article Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar's team has shared her health status on Thursday via social media. As per the update on Mangeshkar's Twitter handle, the veteran singer continues to be in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) and was given a "TRIAL of extubation (off the invasive Ventilator) this morning. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar's team has shared her health status on Thursday via social media. As per the update on Mangeshkar's Twitter handle, the veteran singer continues to be in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) and was given a "TRIAL of extubation (off the invasive Ventilator) this morning.

The tweet stated, "Lata didi continues to be in the ICU at Breach Candy Hospital, Mumbai under treatment. She has been given a TRIAL of extubation ( off the invasive Ventilator) this morning. Presently, she is showing signs of improvement but will remain under observation of the team of doctors headed by Dr Pratit Samdani. We thank each one of for your prayers and good wishes." {{name}} {{#items}} {{{headline}}}

The tweet stated, "Lata didi continues to be in the ICU at Breach Candy Hospital, Mumbai under treatment. She has been given a TRIAL of extubation ( off the invasive Ventilator) this morning. Presently, she is showing signs of improvement but will remain under observation of the team of doctors headed by Dr Pratit Samdani. We thank each one of for your prayers and good wishes." {{name}} {{#items}} {{{headline}}}

Lata Mangeshkar's team has been regularly sharing her health updates in order to dismiss any rumours. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}} {{name}} See All {{#items}} {{{headline}}}

Lata Mangeshkar's team has been regularly sharing her health updates in order to dismiss any rumours. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The singer was admitted to the Breach Candy Hospital in Mumbai on January 10, after she was diagnosed with COVID-19 and pneumonia. (ANI)

The singer was admitted to the Breach Candy Hospital in Mumbai on January 10, after she was diagnosed with COVID-19 and pneumonia. (ANI) {{name}} See All {{#items}} {{{headline}}}

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}