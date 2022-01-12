Legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar was admitted to Breach Candy hospital in Mumbai after testing positive for Covid-19. Dr Pratit Samdhani, who is treating Lata Mangeshkar shared her health update. He said that the legendary singer will be under observation for 10-12 days, ANI tweeted.

"Singer Lata Mangeshkar continues to be in the ICU ward. She will be under observation for 10-12 days. Along with COVID, she is also suffering from pneumonia," says Dr Pratit Samdhani, who is treating her at Mumbai's Breach Candy Hospital.

"Singer Lata Mangeshkar continues to be in the ICU ward. She will be under observation for 10-12 days. Along with COVID, she is also suffering from pneumonia," says Dr Pratit Samdhani, who is treating her at Mumbai's Breach Candy Hospital pic.twitter.com/Z0e3KUip4g — ANI (@ANI) January 12, 2022

The singer's niece, Rachna Shah said that Lata Mangeshkar is in stable condition now and is recovering.

"Didi is admitted to ICU after she was diagnosed with COVID-19. Dr Pratik Samdani is treating her and he says that there is nothing serious but she needs to be kept in ICU for precautionary reasons seeing her age. We hope she will recover soon. Please respect our privacy and keep didi in your prayers," Mangeshkar's niece Rachna told ANI.

Fondly called 'Nightingale of India', the legendary singer has recorded songs in over a thousand Hindi films and has sung many tracks in several Indian languages and foreign languages.

Her iconic songs include 'Lag Jaa Gale', 'Yeh Galiyan Yeh Chaubara', 'Pyar Kiya To Darna Kya', 'Bahon Mein Chale Aao', 'Tere Liye' from 'Veer Zara' and many more.

