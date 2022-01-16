Legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar will remain in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) for a few more days, her doctor said on Sunday. The 92-year-old singer was admitted to Breach Candy Hospital in Mumbai last week and her treatment is still going on. The Bharat Ratna recipient is suffering from coronavirus as well as pneumonia. She was tested positive for Covid-1 with mild symptoms last week.

Dr Pratit Samdani who is treating the veteran singer said that "Lata ji is still in the ICU, she still that is why she is kept under the supervision of the doctor in the ICU."

"Lata ji will remain under the supervision of the doctor for a few more days, it is difficult to say how many days it will last. No one is allowed to meet."

According to Shah, Mangeshkar was admitted to the ICU as she required "constant care" due to her age.

Regarded as one of Indian cinema's greatest singers, Mangeshkar started her career at the age of 13 in 1942 and has over 30,000 songs to her credit in several Indian languages.

In her over seven-decade career, she has sung various memorable tracks such as "Ajeeb dastan hai ye", "Pyar kiya to darna kya", "Neela asman so gaya", and "Tere liye", among others.

The singer -- known as Nightingale of India -- has been lauded with numerous awards and honors including the Padma Bhushan, the Padma Vibhushan and the Dada Saheb Phalke Award, and multiple National Film Awards.

