Lata Mangeshkar to remain in ICU for few more days, says doctor

Legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar will remain in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) for a few more days, her doctor said on Sunday. The 92-year-old singer was admitted to Breach Candy Hospital in Mumbai last week and her treatment is still going on. The Bharat Ratna recipient is suffering from coronavirus as well as pneumonia. She was tested positive for Covid-1 with mild symptoms last week.

