As the world mourns the death of Indian legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar, businessman Anil Agarwal remembers how in his youth he used to catch the Patna to Banaras just to watch the first day-last show every movie in which Lata had sung.

“The voice nightingale is no more. She will always remain immortal in hearts, inspiring generations to come. Millions of fans, condolences to the family," he said on Twitter.

मुझे याद है कि कैसे movie का first day-last show देखने के लिए मैं पटना से बनारस ट्रेन पकड़ लेता था। Theatre में #लता जी के गाने सुनने की बेताबी ऐसी थी। स्वर कोकिला अब नहीं रही। वे हमेशा आने वाली पीढ़ियों को प्रेरित करती, दिलों में अमर रहेंगी। करोड़ों फैंस,परिवार के प्रति संवेदना। — Anil Agarwal (@AnilAgarwal_Ved) February 6, 2022

Last rites with full State honours of Lata Mangeshkar, who passed away earlier today due to multiple organ failure, will be performed on Sunday at 6:30 pm at Shivaji Park in Mumbai.

Earlier, the Central Government announced the two-day national mourning to be observed in memory of Lata Mangeshkar.

During the state mourning, the National Flag is flown at half-mast throughout India, and there will be no official entertainment. It has also been decided that the state funereal will be accorded to the departed soul.

The legendary singer passed away on Sunday morning at an age of 92.

Industrialists Anand Mahindra, Harsh Goenka have also mourned her death.

