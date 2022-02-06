This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
As the world mourns the death of Indian legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar, businessman Anil Agarwal remembers how in his youth he used to catch the Patna to Banaras just to watch the first day-last show every movie in which Lata had sung.
“The voice nightingale is no more. She will always remain immortal in hearts, inspiring generations to come. Millions of fans, condolences to the family," he said on Twitter.
Last rites with full State honours of Lata Mangeshkar, who passed away earlier today due to multiple organ failure, will be performed on Sunday at 6:30 pm at Shivaji Park in Mumbai.
Earlier, the Central Government announced the two-day national mourning to be observed in memory of Lata Mangeshkar.
During the state mourning, the National Flag is flown at half-mast throughout India, and there will be no official entertainment. It has also been decided that the state funereal will be accorded to the departed soul.
The legendary singer passed away on Sunday morning at an age of 92.