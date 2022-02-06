Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Subscribe
My Reads e-paper Newsletters IFSC Code Finder New MintGenie
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign out
e-paper
OPEN APP
Home / News / India /  Lata Mangeshkar: Used to catch Patna to Banaras train to listen to her voice in theatres, says Anil Agarwal

Lata Mangeshkar: Used to catch Patna to Banaras train to listen to her voice in theatres, says Anil Agarwal

Lata Mangeshkar passed away earlier today due to multiple organ failure
1 min read . 06:02 PM IST Livemint

  • The voice nightingale is no more. She will always remain immortal in hearts, inspiring generations to come. Millions of fans, condolences to the family, he adds

Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

As the world mourns the death of Indian legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar, businessman Anil Agarwal remembers how in his youth he used to catch the Patna to Banaras just to watch the first day-last show every movie in which Lata had sung. 

As the world mourns the death of Indian legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar, businessman Anil Agarwal remembers how in his youth he used to catch the Patna to Banaras just to watch the first day-last show every movie in which Lata had sung. 

“The voice nightingale is no more. She will always remain immortal in hearts, inspiring generations to come. Millions of fans, condolences to the family," he said on Twitter. 

“The voice nightingale is no more. She will always remain immortal in hearts, inspiring generations to come. Millions of fans, condolences to the family," he said on Twitter. 

Last rites with full State honours of Lata Mangeshkar, who passed away earlier today due to multiple organ failure, will be performed on Sunday at 6:30 pm at Shivaji Park in Mumbai.

Last rites with full State honours of Lata Mangeshkar, who passed away earlier today due to multiple organ failure, will be performed on Sunday at 6:30 pm at Shivaji Park in Mumbai.

Earlier, the Central Government announced the two-day national mourning to be observed in memory of Lata Mangeshkar.

Earlier, the Central Government announced the two-day national mourning to be observed in memory of Lata Mangeshkar.

During the state mourning, the National Flag is flown at half-mast throughout India, and there will be no official entertainment. It has also been decided that the state funereal will be accorded to the departed soul.

During the state mourning, the National Flag is flown at half-mast throughout India, and there will be no official entertainment. It has also been decided that the state funereal will be accorded to the departed soul.

The legendary singer passed away on Sunday morning at an age of 92.

The legendary singer passed away on Sunday morning at an age of 92.

Industrialists Anand Mahindra, Harsh Goenka have also mourned her death. 

Industrialists Anand Mahindra, Harsh Goenka have also mourned her death. 

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!