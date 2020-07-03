Late fee on GST returns capped till July to 500

CBIC received various representations for further relief in late fee charged for the tax periods of May to July, in addition to earlier provided relief for February to April and relief provided for cleaning up past pendency of returns from July 2017 to January 2020, said the federal indirect tax body. “Also, a uniform late fee is simpler in design and easier to implement on an automated common portal. So the late fee is capped at ₹500 per return, if filed before 30 September 2020," said CBIC.