Late Mulayam Singh Yadav, Sudha Murty, Keeravaani conferred Padma awards

Late Mulayam Singh Yadav, Sudha Murty, Keeravaani conferred Padma awards3 min read . Updated: 05 Apr 2023, 10:04 PM IST
- Murty's daughter Akshata, who is the wife of British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, was seen sitting in the front row next to External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, along with other dignitaries at the majestic Durbar Hall of the Rashtrapati Bhavan.
Veteran socialist leader and former Uttar Pradesh chief minister Late Mulayam Singh Yadav, and medical professional Dilip Mahalanabis, known globally for his work on Oral Rehydration Solution (ORS), were among those conferred the Padma Vibhushan award by President Droupadi Murmu on Wednesday.
