Late night passports, vehicles ferried by military planes - How India rushed to quake-hit Turkey's rescue
Indian officials worked overtime to send out rescue teams to quake-hit Turkey, with India being among the first international teams to arrive. From the MEA issuing passports through the night to the ITBP providing teams with winter clothing - matters had progressed at an exceedingly rapid pace.
As a series of devastating earthquakes buried tens of thousands in Turkey and Syria, Indian officials worked overtime to send out rescue teams. From the MEA issuing passports through the night to the ITBP providing teams with winter clothing - matters progressed at an exceedingly rapid pace in the hours after the quake. The first team left around 3am on February 7.
