Late singer Lata Mangeshkar's ashes immersed in Ramkund. Details here

NASHIK : Padma Bhushan Lata Mangeshkar passed away after battling Covid-19 and pneumonia on 6 February, 2022. Her ashes were immersed in Ramkund on the banks of the Godavari river in Maharashtra on Thursday.

Lata Mangeshkar (92) died in a Mumbai hospital on Sunday morning after multi-organ failure. She was cremated at the Shivaji Park in Mumbai the same evening with full state honours.

On Monday, three urns containing the Lata Mangeshkar's ashes were handed over to Adinath.

Mangeshkar's sister Usha Mangeshkar and nephew Adinath Mangeshkar, the son of her brother and music composer Hridaynath Mangeshkar, were earlier spotted with the earthen urn carrying the late singer's ashes covered witha red cloth.

The family members reached the spot at 10 am on Thursday to complete the ritual. Nashik Purohit Sangh president Satish Shukla conducted the rituals.

The city administration had made necessary arrangements for the rituals.

A number of Nashik residents also thronged the Goda Ghat in the area to pay tributes to the melody queen.

"She (Lata) was not my sister, but mother. All the rituals have been performed on an auspicious muhurat," Usha Mangeshkar later told reporters.

Nashik civic commissioner Kailas Jadhav and some local politicians were also present on the occasion.

A small platform and a pandal were erected at the site. Elaborate police security was deployed and vehicular traffic was prohibited in the area for some time.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi was among those who paid their last respects to the music icon at the Shivaji Park.

