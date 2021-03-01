Lateral entry inadequate to fill 22% vacancies’ gap in IAS posts

“If you look at the hiring of nine, I think three were on deputation from within the government system and six were direct recruits. Now UPSC has advertised for 30 more lateral hiring positions both at the joint secretary and director level. Initially, they were talking about 50. This is too small a number. It is nowhere close to what is required. Governance is not contractual work. It is a perennial commitment to the country…what we need is reform of governance inst-ead of hiring just a few dozen officers," said ano-ther bureaucrat, requesting anonymity.