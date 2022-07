Centre significantly lowers LPG subsidy bill

The government’s cost of subsidizing LPG cylinders has fallen drastically from ₹11,896 crore in FY21 to ₹242 crore in FY22, according to data provided in the Lok Sabha by the Union petroleum ministry. Read more

UPI on credit cards likely in two months

Retail payments umbrella entity National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) expects to operationalize the linking of Rupay credit cards to the unified payments interface (UPI) network in a couple of months, chief executive Dilip Asbe said on Friday. Read more

Rupee settlement may be hard to implement

The Reserve Bank of India’s move to allow international business transactions in rupees could ease the flow of trade with BRICS nations—Brazil, Russia, China and South Africa—and sanctions-hit Iran, but the new settlement mechanism may not be easy to implement. Read more

RIL’s profit surges on high refining margins

Reliance Industries Ltd reported a 46% jump in quarterly profit aided by robust refining margins, but missed analysts’ expectations because of a surge in input costs. Read more