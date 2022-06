RBI to hike repo rates, raise inflation prediction today: Experts

According to market experts and economists, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) is expected to raise the policy repo rate by 40 basis points to 4.80 percent on June 8 and raise the inflation prediction for the current fiscal year to above 6 percent from its previous expectation of 5.7 percent.

Companies apply brakes on spending, slash discretionary expenses

Firms are tightening their purses and dialling down discretionary spending like offsites, travels and big-budget events, warning of choppy quarters ahead.

FM asks regulators to stay ahead of digitization curve

Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman urged regulators to stay ahead of the curve when dealing with digitization while emphasizing the critical role they played during the lockdown when companies were allowed to complete compliances virtually.

SBI steps up infra financing on signs of private capex pickup

State Bank of India (SBI), the country's largest lender, has doubled down on loans to the infrastructure segment comprising roads, ports and power in FY22, amid renewed demand for credit from private companies.

Consensus eludes WTO ahead of ministerial

With five days to go for the World Trade Organization's ministerial meeting, a consensus is yet to evolve on key issues, including India's proposal for a permanent solution on public stockholding for food security and patents waiver on covid-19 vaccines, amid major differences between Western countries and the developing nations.

Tokyo stocks open higher, extending US gains

Tokyo stocks opened higher on Wednesday, tracking Wall Street rallies, with a cheap yen giving some support to exporters. The benchmark Nikkei 225 index was up 0.61 percent, or 169.99 points, at 28,113.94, while the broader Topix index was up 0.45 percent, or 8.71 points, at 1,955.74.