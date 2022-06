Face-off between developed, developing countries imminent at WTO

The stage is all set for a face-off between the developing and developed countries at the 12th World Trade Organization (WTO) ministerial meeting in the Swiss town of Geneva. Read more

Indian inflation data to fourth Covid wave — 5 triggers for market this week

Following weak global cues, Indian stock market fell on 5 out of 6 previous sessions. After a streak of 3 weekly gains, Nifty 50 index ended lower last week by 2.31 per cent. Volumes on the NSE continued to be lower in line with the average of the past 3-4 sessions. Read more

Gold price outlook: US Fed meeting to dollar index — top 5 triggers to watch

On account of US inflation soaring to record 41-year high, gold price posted strong gains towards the weekend. Gold price on Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) on Friday ended at ₹51,694 per 10 gm levels, logging intraday gain of ₹689 per 10 gm on the Indian bourse. Read more

Two AirAsia flights headed from Delhi to Srinagar face technical snags mid-air

Two of AirAsia India's A320 aircraft heading from Delhi to Srinagar were forced to return to national capital as they faced technical snags mid-air within a span of approximately six hours on Saturday. Read more

Too soon to say we found cancer cure: Experts on whether therapy is conducive to Indian conditions

Days after a few patients recovered from rectal cancer after receiving immunotherapy during a clinical trial, experts said it is too soon to conclude that cure has been found for all cancers.Read more