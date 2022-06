Centre, RBI brace for more rupee volatility

The government is coming around to the view that the Indian currency could weaken to 80 to the dollar over the next few weeks, a senior official said, despite the central bank’s intervention to support the rupee. Read more

M&M goes back to basics to claw back SUV market share

Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd’s (M&M) latest bet to claw back market share in the sport utility vehicle (SUV) market by winning urban customers, the Scorpio-N, is expected to drive up volumes for the automaker in the growing, mid-sized and premium SUV segments. Read more

Changes in GST rates to be applicable from 18 July

Several tax rate changes, including on low-cost hotel accommodation, expensive hospital room rent, solar water heaters, coal bed methane, cheques and select farm equipment, will take effect from 18 July, while online retailers will get relief on registration requirements on par with brick-and-mortar traders with effect from 1 January.Read more

Eateries, FMCG firms rush to meet plastic ban deadline

As the deadline to discard single-use plastic nears, restaurants and packaged consumer goods makers are scrambling to replace plastic spoons, straws and containers with recyclable or biodegradable alternatives. Read more

Companies alarmed at rise in workplace harassment

Diversity consultants and lawyers who are part of harassment investigation committees said the number of cases they have handled in the first six months of the year have already reached or are close to breaching last year’s numbers. Read more