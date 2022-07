GST changes to lift prices, hit household spending

The Goods and Services Tax Council's decision to levy tax on several exempted items and raise tax rates on others would drive up inflation and dampen household spending, economists said, besides prompting consumers to switch from unbranded to branded items.

New Wage Code from 1 July: Here are 5 things that salaried employees need to know

The Centre's four labour codes on wages, social security, industrial relations and occupation safety, health and working conditions are likely to be implemented from 1 July.

Earlier, it was to be implemented from April 2021, however, as labour is a concurrent subject, both the Centre and states had to notify rules under these four codes to make them the laws of the land.

LPG price July 1: Cooking gas cylinder becomes cheaper from today. Details here

The prices of cooking gas cylinders were reduced on Friday, July 1. The rates of Indane gas cylinders declined by ₹198 in the national capital Delhi on July 1. The rate of LPG cylinder has been reduced by ₹182 in Kolkata, ₹190.50 in Mumbai, while it has been reduced by ₹187 in Chennai.

These 3 small-cap stocks to issue bonus shares this month. Details here

Three small-cap companies — Ratnamani Metals and Tubes Limited, Xpro India and Swasti Vinayak Art and Heritage Corporation Limited — are going to issue bonus shares in July 2022. The board of directors of Ratnamani Metals and Tubes Limited has announced bonus share issue in 1:2 ration whereas Xpro India and Swasti Vinayak Art and Heritage has announced bonus shares in 1:2 and 5:4 respectively.

Jet Airways speeds up hiring, gets 10k applications since January

Jet Airways has received more than 10,000 applications over the last six months, a sign that the aviation sector will see a hiring bustle in the coming months. The airline, which had gone belly up and shuttered operations in 2019, has received nearly 2,000 applications in the last one week when it asked its former cabin crew members to apply for upcoming flights.