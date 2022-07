Centre suspends 3 scientists over sale of fake Remdesivir and more

Health minister Mansukh Mandaviya has suspended three senior scientists at the Central Drugs Laboratory (CDL) and pulled up Drugs Controller General of India V.G. Somani after an investigation showed fake Remdesivir antivirals were sold during the brutal second wave of the covid-19 pandemic. (Read more)

‘Amazon to source 5,000 EVs from Tata for its fleet’

Amazon India has been moving towards climate-friendly and sustainable practices for a while, even before the recent ban on single-use plastic. This includes building a large electric vehicle fleet, and eco-friendly packaging, said Abhinav Singh, director, customer fulfilment, supply chain and global specialty fulfilment at Amazon India. (Read more)

Centre imposes windfall tax on crude, hikes duty on gold

India raised the duty on gold to restrict imports and imposed a windfall tax on crude oil producers and refiners to curb shortages and stanch a slide in the rupee, which has hit record lows as global economic uncertainties and high energy prices prompt a flight to the dollar. (Read more)

India's largest floating 100-MW solar power project now fully operational in Telangana

The country's largest floating solar power project has become fully operational, just as NTPC declared commercial operation of the final part capacity of 20 MW out of 100 MW Ramagundam Floating Solar PV Project at Ramagundam, Telangana with effect from July 1. (Read more)

Income tax return: 10 reasons when a taxpayer can't use ITR-1 form

The due date for income tax return (ITR) filing for FY22 and AY23 is 31st July 2022. Hence, earning individuals must be busy scanning their income and expenditures for above mentioned financial year and assessment year. However, the taxpayer must know that there are various ITR forms applicable for various kinds of earning individuals. Out of various ITR formed issued by income tax department, most simple form is ITR-1. Many times, ITR-1 is filed by taxpayers as standard ITR form without understanding exact eligibility to file correct ITR form. So, it is important for a taxpayer to know under what circumstances a taxpayer can't fill ITR-1 form. (Read more)