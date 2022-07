Private banks soft-pedal corp loans as PSBs up their game

Leading private sector banks are taking a step back from some segments of the corporate loan market, citing intense competition, as their state-owned peers aggressively try to woo large borrowers with finer interest rates. Read more

‘E-commerce penetration grew fivefold during covid’

The covid pandemic pushed sales of more fast-moving consumer goods online, with an estimated 10.7 million households buying such products between April 2020 and March 2022, data from Kantar Worldpanel showed. Read more

5G sale spills over to Day 5 as UP East bids escalate

Bidding for airwaves in the 1800MHz band for the Uttar Pradesh East circle is likely to continue for a few more rounds as all three existing wireless operators are vying for the liberalized spectrum in the circle they can use for enhancing 4G capacities. Read more

PNB expects to recover ₹32K cr of bad loans this FY

Punjab National Bank (PNB) is aiming to recover ₹32,000 crore worth of bad loans this fiscal, according to managing director and chief executive Kumar Goel. The public sector bank is also looking to reduce its net non-performing assets (NPA) ratio as a percentage of total assets to 3.5% by March-end, from 4.28% at the end of the June quarter. Read more

Delay in rain may lead to rise in food prices: Here's why

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Friday said that a prolonged break in the monsoon is likely to affect the critical paddy sowing season across north and east India that may also lead to increase in prices of certain food items. Read more

No new tax or VAT increase in Uttar Pradesh: CM Yogi Adityanath

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said that keeping in mind the larger public interest, the Uttar Pradesh government has neither increased the VAT and nor has imposed any new tax in the state. Read more