WTO fishing subsidies: India sticks to fishing demands as WTO tries to avoid impasse

Indian Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal told a meeting of delegates Tuesday that it would not bend on demands for extensive exceptions on a 20-year negotiation to curb harmful government fishery subsidies, according to a statement on his ministry's website.

Govt asks oil PSUs to come up with monetization plan

The ministry of petroleum and natural gas has asked state-run oil and gas companies to come up with new plans for asset monetization after the original plan for monetizing their oil and gas pipelines through infrastructure investment trusts (InvITs) was shelved.

Small packs for big bucks: FMCG prices up 10% on year

Every kilogram of packaged consumer goods sold in India in February-April were 10% costlier than they were a year earlier following the rise in raw material prices, researcher Kantar said on Tuesday.

Sterlite Technologies in talks with telcos for open-RAN 5G

Sterlite Technologies Ltd, a maker of fibre optic cables and other telecom gear, expects to increase sales by as much as 25% to ₹7,000 crore this fiscal year, helped by ₹11,000 crore worth of orders including those from Europe and the US, managing director Ankit Agarwal said.

Centre issues guidelines on 2 key tax dispute settlement schemes

The Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) has issued a set of guidelines on the interplay between two key schemes meant for minimising litigation--the Vivad se Vishwas direct tax dispute settlement scheme and the mutual agreement procedure (MAP) that offers relief to multinational companies.