Mint Morning Digest: Centre's infra pain, carmakers new battleground and more

Mint Morning Digest: Centre's infra pain, carmakers new battleground and more

Nearly 41% of all monitored projects are running with a time lag as of April, as against just 30% in the same month last year
07:59 AM IST

  • Mint Morning Digest: Top business, equity market, economic and banking news updates from India and across the world for 3 June, 2022

Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Centre’s infra projects see spike in time, cost overruns

Delays and cost overruns in central infrastructure projects costing 150 crore and above have risen sharply over the last one year, government data showed. This comes amid attempts by the government to improve efficiencies and reduce the compliance burden in infrastructure projects. Read more

Tokyo stocks open higher tracking US gains

Tokyo stocks opened higher on Friday, extending rallies on Wall Street ahead of US jobs data due later in the day. The benchmark Nikkei 225 index was up 0.92 percent, or 251.42 points, at 27,665.30 in early trade, while the broader Topix index advanced 0.60 percent, or 11.52 points, to 1,937.91.

Meanwhile, Financial markets in China, Hong Kong, Taiwan and Thailand are closed on Friday for public holidays. Read more

Carmakers rush to occupy premium EV space in India

Electrical vehicle (EV) manufacturers are looking to rapidly increase their share in the below 1-crore premium passenger car segment with the launch of new models. Read more

Shadow lenders see loan demand from edtech firms dry up

The breakneck expansion of India’s edtech sector over the last two years is cooling off, with startups seeking fewer student loans from non-bank lenders who are, in turn, turning lukewarm to the sector. Read more

China’s Tencent in talks to join ShareChat’s fundraising round

The Chinese investor plans to invest as much as $100 million in ShareChat through convertible notes, the people cited above said on condition of anonymity. Read more

After a long wait, Singapore Airlines’ flight to India finally ready for takeoff

Singapore Airlines had partnered with the Mumbai-based conglomerate Tata Group in the failed 2001 privatization of Air India Ltd. New Delhi finally got around to selling the flag carrier to Tata only last year. Read more

‘India’s 2022 diamond sales will top 2019 nos’

The US has about 50% of the world’s diamond jewellery market. The second biggest market is China, which has 16-17%. Third is India, at 5-6% of the market. Read more

