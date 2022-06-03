Mint Morning Digest: Centre's infra pain, carmakers new battleground and more

Mint Morning Digest: Centre's infra pain, carmakers new battleground and more2 min read . 07:59 AM IST
- Mint Morning Digest: Top business, equity market, economic and banking news updates from India and across the world for 3 June, 2022
Mint Morning Digest
Centre’s infra projects see spike in time, cost overruns
Delays and cost overruns in central infrastructure projects costing ₹150 crore and above have risen sharply over the last one year, government data showed. This comes amid attempts by the government to improve efficiencies and reduce the compliance burden in infrastructure projects. Read more
Tokyo stocks open higher tracking US gains
Tokyo stocks opened higher on Friday, extending rallies on Wall Street ahead of US jobs data due later in the day. The benchmark Nikkei 225 index was up 0.92 percent, or 251.42 points, at 27,665.30 in early trade, while the broader Topix index advanced 0.60 percent, or 11.52 points, to 1,937.91.
Meanwhile, Financial markets in China, Hong Kong, Taiwan and Thailand are closed on Friday for public holidays. Read more
Carmakers rush to occupy premium EV space in India
Electrical vehicle (EV) manufacturers are looking to rapidly increase their share in the below ₹1-crore premium passenger car segment with the launch of new models. Read more
Shadow lenders see loan demand from edtech firms dry up
The breakneck expansion of India’s edtech sector over the last two years is cooling off, with startups seeking fewer student loans from non-bank lenders who are, in turn, turning lukewarm to the sector. Read more
China’s Tencent in talks to join ShareChat’s fundraising round
The Chinese investor plans to invest as much as $100 million in ShareChat through convertible notes, the people cited above said on condition of anonymity. Read more
After a long wait, Singapore Airlines’ flight to India finally ready for takeoff
Singapore Airlines had partnered with the Mumbai-based conglomerate Tata Group in the failed 2001 privatization of Air India Ltd. New Delhi finally got around to selling the flag carrier to Tata only last year. Read more
‘India’s 2022 diamond sales will top 2019 nos’
The US has about 50% of the world’s diamond jewellery market. The second biggest market is China, which has 16-17%. Third is India, at 5-6% of the market. Read more
