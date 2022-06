Tariff hikes prompt 7 million to switch off phones in April

Bharti Airtel, Reliance Jio and Vodafone Idea lost active subscribers in a month, for the second such time in a decade, after losing subscribers in April 2020 during the Covid pandemic lockdown. Read more

Crypto industry goes slow on hiring amid market downturn

The downturn in the crypto market globally has put the Indian web3 industry on edge, with firms taking a cautious approach to hiring. Read more

Coal India explores green mining bets

Coal India Ltd (CIL) said on Friday that it is looking at green mining options to lessen any adverse environmental impact by leveraging a slew of ecofriendly technologies in both underground and open cast mining. Read more

Cooling appliances sell like hot cakes Mar-May

White goods manufacturers clocked record sales of cooling appliances such as air conditioners and refrigerators between March and May as they gained from a searing heat wave in several parts of the country and pent-up demand from the previous two seasons when sales took a severe hit due to pandemic-related curbs. Read more

Packed consumer goods cos push lower unit packs as inflation bites

As inflation bites into household budgets, makers of fast moving consumer goods are cranking up availability of low unit packs as well as introducing “bridge packs" to ensure affordability of everything from soaps to biscuits.Read more