Life insurers may get to sell health covers

India's insurance regulator is planning to allow life insurance companies to offer full-fledged health insurance policies, two people with direct knowledge of the plans said, in a move that will likely reduce premiums and increase access to affordable health cover.

Google tax to stay post-2023 as global deal faces hurdles

India's equalization levy, or the so-called Google tax on offshore digital economy firms, is set to stay beyond 2023, as a global tax deal which was to replace such levies by individual nations by then faces implementation challenges, experts said.

Voda-Idea to raise ₹500 cr more from Vodafone Group

Vodafone Idea Ltd on Monday said its British shareholder Vodafone Group will invest ₹500 crore in the company through equity or convertible warrants, following a previous cash injection by its promoters in March.

Arunachal dam project may cost India ₹1.13 trillion

India may spend ₹1.13 trillion ($14.5 billion) to build the 10 GW Upper Siang multi-purpose storage project at Yingkiong in Arunachal Pradesh, a project that is central to counter China's ambitious water diversion scheme of the Siang river that feeds downstream into the Brahmaputra.. The 10 gigawatt (GW) Upper Siang multi-purpose storage project will be built at Yingkiong in Arunachal Pradesh.

AIIMS develops anti-gravity body suit for yoga in space

Experts at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS-Delhi) have developed an anti-gravity body suit that will allow astronauts to perform yoga in space, AIIMS doctors said on the eve of International Yoga Day on 21 June.

The anti-gravity gear will help astronauts strengthen muscles and prevent loss of bone density minerals.