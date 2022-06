Cooking oil cools as firms pass on fall in input costs

Retail prices of branded edible oil are inching down as packaged consumer goods firms pass on the gains from import duty cuts and cooling global prices, in a relief for millions of households scarred by rising prices. While Adani Wilmar, Patanjali, Mother Dairy and Emami Agrotech have already cut prices, others are expected to introduce promotions to win back consumers lost to cheaper products.

National highways to be GIS mapped by July

The government is going all out to complete GIS mapping of national highways for better planning, execution and monitoring of the road network and timely completion of projects.

Geographic Information System (GIS) technology is expected to come to the aid of road construction agencies as it would provide detailed information on alignments and any obstruction in the path of highways.

NSDL in talks with investment banks for ₹4,500 cr IPO

National Securities Depository Ltd (NSDL), India’s first and biggest depository services company, has initiated talks with investment banks for an initial public offering worth ₹4,500 crore, two people aware of the development said.

NSDL was set up in 1996 after the enactment of the Depositories Act. As of 31 May, it had over 27.6 million investor accounts, with a demat custody value of ₹297.55 trillion.

Some services companies see inflation cooling down in May

While retail inflation is at record levels with most products reporting double-digit rise, the services sector saw a decline in inflation rates in May compared to the beginning of the year.

Consumer price index data showed most services such as beauticians, private tutors, coaching centres, hotels, photography, internet, cable TV charges, rickshaw fare, conveyance, medical and hospital charges, have reported a moderation in inflation rates during May compared to January.

Elon Musk's $44 billion Twitter deal gets unanimous board endorsement.

Twitter's board has recommended unanimously that shareholders approve the proposed $44 billion sale of the company to billionaire and Tesla CEO Elon Musk, according to a regulatory filing Tuesday.

Elon Musk reiterated his desire to move forward with the acquisition last week during a virtual meeting with Twitter employees, though shares of Twitter remain far below his offering price, signaling considerable doubt that it will happen.