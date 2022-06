Retail prices of branded edible oil are inching down as packaged consumer goods firms pass on the gains from import duty cuts and cooling global prices, in a relief for millions of households scarred by rising prices. While Adani Wilmar, Patanjali, Mother Dairy and Emami Agrotech have already cut prices, others are expected to introduce promotions to win back consumers lost to cheaper products. (Read more)

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}