ED has frozen accounts of more than 100 fintech firms

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has told payment gateways and banks to freeze the accounts of around 100 fintech firms without ascribing any reason, ensnaring legitimate operations and putting some at risk of closure. Read more

GST Council may bring rate on li-ion cells on par with EVs

India may cut the goods and services tax on lithium-ion batteries and bring them on a par with taxes on electric vehicles to give a fillip to its green mobility plans. Read more

Tokyo shares firm in morning trade

Tokyo stocks trended higher Thursday, with a lower yen buoying exporters despite overnight falls of US shares.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index added 0.22 percent, or 61.85 points, at 28,296.14, while the broader Topix index rose 0.24 percent, or 4.67 points, to 1,974.65. Read more

Govt increases crop procurement rates amid global shortage

The government raised the minimum support price (MSP) for paddy, the main kharif crop, by ₹100 per quintal and 13 other summer crops as it sought to boost production amid a global shortage of foodgrains but stoked fears of further hardening of inflation. Read more

Indian economy likely to be $20 trillion by 2040: Chief Economic Advisor

Indian economy is projected to cross $5 trillion in 2026-27 and likely to become $20 trillion by 2040, Chief Economic Advisor V Anantha Nageswaran said on Wednesday. Read more

Beverage manufacturers wary of single-use plastic ban from 1 July

With the deadline for a nationwide ban on single-use plastic fast approaching, beverage manufacturers and industry associations have yet again petitioned the government to allow a gradual phasing out of plastic straws for small packs of juice, fizzy drink and milk-based beverage. Read more