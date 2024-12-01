Explore
Active Stocks
Fri Nov 29 2024 15:59:15
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 144.55 0.77%
  1. Tata Motors share price
  2. 786.85 0.90%
  1. State Bank Of India share price
  2. 838.35 -0.05%
  1. Reliance Industries share price
  2. 1,292.45 1.66%
  1. HDFC Bank share price
  2. 1,797.65 0.26%
Business News/ News / India/  India News Today Live Updates on December 1, 2024 : Cyclone Fengal: Chennai rains: IMD issues flash flood warning due to cyclonic storm ‘Fengal’ landfall | Top updates
BackBack
LIVE UPDATES

India News Today Live Updates on December 1, 2024 : Cyclone Fengal: Chennai rains: IMD issues flash flood warning due to cyclonic storm ‘Fengal’ landfall | Top updates

1 min read . Updated: 01 Dec 2024, 07:04 AM IST
Livemint

India News Today Live Updates on December 1, 2024: Get the latest updates on the most important stories from across the nation. From political developments and economic trends to cultural events and social issues, stay informed about what's happening in India right now. Stay connected with real-time news that matters to you.

India News Today Live Updates: Cyclone Fengal: Chennai rains: IMD issues flash flood warning due to cyclonic storm ‘Fengal’ landfall | Top updates (HT_PRINT)Premium
India News Today Live Updates: Cyclone Fengal: Chennai rains: IMD issues flash flood warning due to cyclonic storm ‘Fengal’ landfall | Top updates (HT_PRINT)

India News Today Live Updates: Trending India News brings you the most significant stories and developments from across the nation, covering everything from politics and economy to culture and technology. Whether it's a major policy change, a groundbreaking legal verdict, or the latest in entertainment and sports, we ensure you don't miss out on the news that's shaping the nation. Our in-depth coverage and timely updates keep you informed about the trends that are making headlines in India today. Stay connected to the pulse of the nation with Trending India News.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

01 Dec 2024, 07:04:42 AM IST

India News Today Live: Cyclone Fengal: Chennai rains: IMD issues flash flood warning due to cyclonic storm ‘Fengal’ landfall | Top updates

  • Chennai and nearby areas experienced heavy rains due to cyclone Fengal, disrupting transport services and prompting evacuations. While no major damage was reported, hospitals were inundated, and operations at Chennai airport were suspended. 
Read the full story here

Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue