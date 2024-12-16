India News Today Live Updates: Tamil Nadu rains: IMD predicts more rain in THESE areas as heavy rain batter state; details

India News Today Live Updates: Trending India News brings you the most significant stories and developments from across the nation, covering everything from politics and economy to culture and technology. Whether it's a major policy change, a groundbreaking legal verdict, or the latest in entertainment and sports, we ensure you don't miss out on the news that's shaping the nation. Our in-depth coverage and timely updates keep you informed about the trends that are making headlines in India today. Stay connected to the pulse of the nation with Trending India News.
16 Dec 2024, 08:56 AM IST
India News Today Live: Tamil Nadu rains: IMD predicts more rain in THESE areas as heavy rain batter state; details
- The IMD reported a cyclonic circulation over the Andaman Sea, expected to develop into a low-pressure area over the Bay of Bengal
16 Dec 2024, 08:47 AM IST
India News Today Live: Gujarat woman plots her husband's murder after 4 days of marriage. Here's why
- In Gandhinagar, Gujarat, a man named Bhavik was allegedly kidnapped and murdered four days after marrying Payal, who plotted the crime with her cousin Kalpesh.
16 Dec 2024, 07:35 AM IST
India News Today Live: Obituary- Ustad Zakir Hussian passes away at 73. A look at Tabla maestro's life
- Ustad Zakir Hussain, the renowned tabla maestro, passed away at 73 in San Francisco. He leaves a legacy as a cultural ambassador, having inspired musicians globally. Hussain is survived by his family and was celebrated for his innovative contributions to music, winning multiple prestigious awards.
16 Dec 2024, 07:19 AM IST
India News Today Live: Tabla maestro Ustad Zakir Hussain dies at 73 from pulmonary fibrosis, confirms family
- Hussain, who is regarded as the greatest tabla player of his generation, is survived by his wife, Antonia Minnecola and his daughters, Anisa Qureshi and Isabella Qureshi. Born on March 9, 1951, he is the son of legendary tabla master Ustad Alla Rakha.
16 Dec 2024, 05:10 AM IST
India News Today Live: Fresh capital for PSU general insurers likely in budget
- The government is considering a capital infusion of ₹4,000-5,000 crore for state-owned general insurers facing solvency issues, contingent on financial performance improvements. This measure aims to strengthen operations and may precede privatization efforts in the future.
16 Dec 2024, 05:00 AM IST
India News Today Live: Airfare on metro routes down 28%, up on non-metro routes
- Demand for flights between major cities is weak, with airfares down by up to 28% due to lower economic growth. Despite this, leisure travel prices have risen by up to 18%, indicating a complex airfare landscape across different routes.