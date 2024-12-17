India News Today Live Updates: Indore Weather Forecast and AQI Today on December 17, 2024: Warm start at 13.84 °C., Find out the complete weather forecast

India News Today Live Updates: Trending India News brings you the most significant stories and developments from across the nation, covering everything from politics and economy to culture and technology. Whether it's a major policy change, a groundbreaking legal verdict, or the latest in entertainment and sports, we ensure you don't miss out on the news that's shaping the nation. Our in-depth coverage and timely updates keep you informed about the trends that are making headlines in India today. Stay connected to the pulse of the nation with Trending India News.
17 Dec 2024, 07:04 AM IST
India News Today Live: Indore Weather Forecast and AQI Today on December 17, 2024: Warm start at 13.84 °C., Find out the complete weather forecast
- Indore Weather Forecast and AQI Today: The temperature in Indore recorded 22.42 °C on December 17, 2024, as per the India Meteorological Department (IMD). The forecast from IMD indicates a minimum of 13.84 °C and a maximum of 26.81 °C.
17 Dec 2024, 07:04 AM IST
India News Today Live: Haryana Weather Forecast and AQI Today on December 17, 2024: Check out the predicted minimum and maximum temperatures
- Haryana Weather Forecast and AQI Today: The temperature in Haryana recorded 18.18 °C on December 17, 2024, as per the India Meteorological Department (IMD). The forecast from IMD indicates a minimum of 10.24 °C and a maximum of 23.25 °C.
17 Dec 2024, 07:03 AM IST
India News Today Live: Gurgaon Weather Forecast and AQI Today on December 17, 2024: Check out the predicted minimum and maximum temperatures
- Gurgaon Weather Forecast and AQI Today: The temperature in Gurgaon recorded 17.89 °C on December 17, 2024, as per the India Meteorological Department (IMD). The forecast from IMD indicates a minimum of 7.02 °C and a maximum of 23.46 °C.
17 Dec 2024, 07:03 AM IST
India News Today Live: Chennai Weather Forecast and AQI Today on December 17, 2024: Warm start at 22.99 °C., Find out the complete weather forecast
- Chennai Weather Forecast and AQI Today: The temperature in Chennai recorded 24.25 °C on December 17, 2024, as per the India Meteorological Department (IMD). The forecast from IMD indicates a minimum of 22.99 °C and a maximum of 25.39 °C.
17 Dec 2024, 07:03 AM IST
India News Today Live: Noida Weather Forecast and AQI Today on December 17, 2024: Check out the predicted minimum and maximum temperatures
- Noida Weather Forecast and AQI Today: The temperature in Noida recorded 17.72 °C on December 17, 2024, as per the India Meteorological Department (IMD). The forecast from IMD indicates a minimum of 7.16 °C and a maximum of 23.25 °C.
17 Dec 2024, 07:03 AM IST
India News Today Live: Pune Weather Forecast and AQI Today on December 17, 2024: Warm start at 14.04 °C., Find out the complete weather forecast
- Pune Weather Forecast and AQI Today: The temperature in Pune recorded 25.44 °C on December 17, 2024, as per the India Meteorological Department (IMD). The forecast from IMD indicates a minimum of 14.04 °C and a maximum of 29.05 °C.
17 Dec 2024, 07:01 AM IST
India News Today Live: Jammu and Kashmir Weather Forecast and AQI Today on December 17, 2024: Today's temperature is -25.74 °C., Here's the latest weather forecast
- Jammu and Kashmir Weather Forecast and AQI Today: The temperature in Jammu and Kashmir recorded -16.7 °C on December 17, 2024, as per the India Meteorological Department (IMD). The forecast from IMD indicates a minimum of -25.74 °C and a maximum of -14.11 °C.
17 Dec 2024, 07:01 AM IST
India News Today Live: Hyderabad Weather Forecast and AQI Today on December 17, 2024: Check out the predicted minimum and maximum temperatures
- Hyderabad Weather Forecast and AQI Today: The temperature in Hyderabad recorded 21.7 °C on December 17, 2024, as per the India Meteorological Department (IMD). The forecast from IMD indicates a minimum of 8.73 °C and a maximum of 27.69 °C.
17 Dec 2024, 07:00 AM IST
17 Dec 2024, 07:00 AM IST
India News Today Live: Chandigarh Weather Forecast and AQI Today on December 17, 2024: Check out the predicted minimum and maximum temperatures
- Chandigarh Weather Forecast and AQI Today: The temperature in Chandigarh recorded 20.25 °C on December 17, 2024, as per the India Meteorological Department (IMD). The forecast from IMD indicates a minimum of 10.19 °C and a maximum of 22.47 °C.
17 Dec 2024, 07:00 AM IST
17 Dec 2024, 07:00 AM IST
India News Today Live: Mumbai Weather Forecast and AQI Today on December 17, 2024: Warm start at 20.99 °C., Find out the complete weather forecast
- Mumbai Weather Forecast and AQI Today: The temperature in Mumbai recorded 25.14 °C on December 17, 2024, as per the India Meteorological Department (IMD). The forecast from IMD indicates a minimum of 20.99 °C and a maximum of 26.67 °C.
17 Dec 2024, 07:00 AM IST
India News Today Live: Delhi Weather Forecast and AQI Today on December 17, 2024: Check out the predicted minimum and maximum temperatures
- Delhi Weather Forecast and AQI Today: The temperature in Delhi recorded 20.23 °C on December 17, 2024, as per the India Meteorological Department (IMD). The forecast from IMD indicates a minimum of 7.05 °C and a maximum of 22.87 °C.
17 Dec 2024, 06:41 AM IST
India News Today Live: GRAP Stage 4 imposed in Delhi as AQI hits ‘severe’: What's open, what's closed?
- The CAQM panel has imposed Stage 4 restrictions in Delhi-NCR as the AQI surpassed 400 amid adverse weather conditions. We look at what's open and closed, including the ban on entry of non-essential trucks, construction, and mandatory hybrid classes for students.
17 Dec 2024, 06:30 AM IST
India News Today Live: Schools holiday today: Are schools open today in Delhi, Gurugram, Noida as GRAP 4 kicks in? Know here
17 Dec 2024, 05:10 AM IST
India News Today Live: Highway capex moves in slow lane in FY25
- Highway and road sector may lead slowing of Centre’s capex spent on infrastructure projects in the current fiscal with Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH) spending just 55% of record capex allotted to it In the first eight months of FY25.