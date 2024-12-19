India News Today Live Updates: Govt blocks 18 OTT platforms for ‘obscene, vulgar, porn content’ says minister L Murugan

India News Today Live Updates: Trending India News brings you the most significant stories and developments from across the nation, covering everything from politics and economy to culture and technology. Whether it's a major policy change, a groundbreaking legal verdict, or the latest in entertainment and sports, we ensure you don't miss out on the news that's shaping the nation. Our in-depth coverage and timely updates keep you informed about the trends that are making headlines in India today. Stay connected to the pulse of the nation with Trending India News.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
19 Dec 2024, 07:48 AM IST
India News Today Live: Govt blocks 18 OTT platforms for ‘obscene, vulgar, porn content’ says minister L Murugan
Read the full story here
- I&B Minister L Murugan told Lok Sabha that IT Rules of 2021 impose due diligence on intermediaries to prevent the spread of obscene content and the ministry has thus blocked 18 OTT platforms for violating these rules.
19 Dec 2024, 07:00 AM IST
India News Today Live: Jammu and Kashmir Weather Forecast and AQI Today on December 19, 2024: Today's temperature is -24.52 °C., Here's the latest weather forecast
Read the full story here
- Jammu and Kashmir Weather Forecast and AQI Today: The temperature in Jammu and Kashmir recorded -15.43 °C on December 19, 2024, as per the India Meteorological Department (IMD). The forecast from IMD indicates a minimum of -24.52 °C and a maximum of -13.07 °C.
19 Dec 2024, 07:00 AM IST
India News Today Live: Chennai Weather Forecast and AQI Today on December 19, 2024: Warm start at 22.75 °C., Find out the complete weather forecast
Read the full story here
- Chennai Weather Forecast and AQI Today: The temperature in Chennai recorded 25.97 °C on December 19, 2024, as per the India Meteorological Department (IMD). The forecast from IMD indicates a minimum of 22.75 °C and a maximum of 27.79 °C.
19 Dec 2024, 07:00 AM IST
India News Today Live: Lucknow Weather Forecast and AQI Today on December 19, 2024: Check out the predicted minimum and maximum temperatures
Read the full story here
- Lucknow Weather Forecast and AQI Today: The temperature in Lucknow recorded 19.86 °C on December 19, 2024, as per the India Meteorological Department (IMD). The forecast from IMD indicates a minimum of 12.14 °C and a maximum of 24.15 °C.
19 Dec 2024, 07:00 AM IST
India News Today Live: Uttarakhand Weather Forecast and AQI Today on December 19, 2024: Check out the predicted minimum and maximum temperatures
Read the full story here
- Uttarakhand Weather Forecast and AQI Today: The temperature in Uttarakhand recorded 17.3 °C on December 19, 2024, as per the India Meteorological Department (IMD). The forecast from IMD indicates a minimum of 6.51 °C and a maximum of 20.71 °C.
19 Dec 2024, 07:00 AM IST
India News Today Live: Chandigarh Weather Forecast and AQI Today on December 19, 2024: Check out the predicted minimum and maximum temperatures
Read the full story here
- Chandigarh Weather Forecast and AQI Today: The temperature in Chandigarh recorded 17.63 °C on December 19, 2024, as per the India Meteorological Department (IMD). The forecast from IMD indicates a minimum of 9.61 °C and a maximum of 21.67 °C.
19 Dec 2024, 07:00 AM IST
India News Today Live: Bengaluru Weather Forecast and AQI Today on December 19, 2024: Warm start at 19.18 °C., Find out the complete weather forecast
Read the full story here
- Bengaluru Weather Forecast and AQI Today: The temperature in Bengaluru recorded 24.6 °C on December 19, 2024, as per the India Meteorological Department (IMD). The forecast from IMD indicates a minimum of 19.18 °C and a maximum of 27.12 °C.
19 Dec 2024, 07:00 AM IST
India News Today Live: Delhi Weather Forecast and AQI Today on December 19, 2024: Check out the predicted minimum and maximum temperatures
Read the full story here
- Delhi Weather Forecast and AQI Today: The temperature in Delhi recorded 19.14 °C on December 19, 2024, as per the India Meteorological Department (IMD). The forecast from IMD indicates a minimum of 7.05 °C and a maximum of 22.16 °C.
19 Dec 2024, 07:00 AM IST
India News Today Live: Haryana Weather Forecast and AQI Today on December 19, 2024: Check out the predicted minimum and maximum temperatures
Read the full story here
- Haryana Weather Forecast and AQI Today: The temperature in Haryana recorded 17.5 °C on December 19, 2024, as per the India Meteorological Department (IMD). The forecast from IMD indicates a minimum of 9.16 °C and a maximum of 22.46 °C.
19 Dec 2024, 07:00 AM IST
India News Today Live: Pune Weather Forecast and AQI Today on December 19, 2024: Warm start at 15.9 °C., Find out the complete weather forecast
Read the full story here
- Pune Weather Forecast and AQI Today: The temperature in Pune recorded 24.71 °C on December 19, 2024, as per the India Meteorological Department (IMD). The forecast from IMD indicates a minimum of 15.9 °C and a maximum of 29.99 °C.
19 Dec 2024, 07:00 AM IST
India News Today Live: Punjab Weather Forecast and AQI Today on December 19, 2024: Check out the predicted minimum and maximum temperatures
Read the full story here
- Punjab Weather Forecast and AQI Today: The temperature in Punjab recorded 21.1 °C on December 19, 2024, as per the India Meteorological Department (IMD). The forecast from IMD indicates a minimum of 10.19 °C and a maximum of 21.97 °C.
19 Dec 2024, 07:00 AM IST
India News Today Live: Mumbai Weather Forecast and AQI Today on December 19, 2024: Warm start at 21.99 °C., Find out the complete weather forecast
Read the full story here
- Mumbai Weather Forecast and AQI Today: The temperature in Mumbai recorded 23.99 °C on December 19, 2024, as per the India Meteorological Department (IMD). The forecast from IMD indicates a minimum of 21.99 °C and a maximum of 25.41 °C.
19 Dec 2024, 07:00 AM IST
India News Today Live: Gurgaon Weather Forecast and AQI Today on December 19, 2024: Check out the predicted minimum and maximum temperatures
Read the full story here
- Gurgaon Weather Forecast and AQI Today: The temperature in Gurgaon recorded 16.83 °C on December 19, 2024, as per the India Meteorological Department (IMD). The forecast from IMD indicates a minimum of 7.02 °C and a maximum of 22.13 °C.
19 Dec 2024, 06:38 AM IST
India News Today Live: Delhi weather update: IMD says foggy conditions to persist, temperature drops to 7 degrees C | Watch videos
Read the full story here
- Delhi weather update news: IMD says foggy conditions will persist in the national capital today and tomorrow and warned of temperature drop due to Himalayan western disturbances. Watch videos from the city here.