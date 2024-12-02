Explore
India News Today Live Updates on December 2, 2024 : Bhartiya Kisan Parishad to start farmers' march to Delhi today: Demands, traffic advisory, more here
LIVE UPDATES

India News Today Live Updates on December 2, 2024 : Bhartiya Kisan Parishad to start farmers' march to Delhi today: Demands, traffic advisory, more here

2 min read . Updated: 02 Dec 2024, 06:59 AM IST
Livemint

India News Today Live Updates on December 2, 2024: Get the latest updates on the most important stories from across the nation.

India News Today Live Updates: Bhartiya Kisan Parishad to start farmers' march to Delhi today: Demands, traffic advisory, more here (PTI)Premium
India News Today Live Updates: Bhartiya Kisan Parishad to start farmers' march to Delhi today: Demands, traffic advisory, more here (PTI)

India News Today Live Updates: Trending India News brings you the most significant stories and developments from across the nation, covering everything from politics and economy to culture and technology. Whether it's a major policy change, a groundbreaking legal verdict, or the latest in entertainment and sports, we ensure you don't miss out on the news that's shaping the nation. Our in-depth coverage and timely updates keep you informed about the trends that are making headlines in India today. Stay connected to the pulse of the nation with Trending India News.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

02 Dec 2024, 06:59:13 AM IST

India News Today Live: Bhartiya Kisan Parishad to start farmers' march to Delhi today: Demands, traffic advisory, more here

  • BKP leader Sukhbir Khalifa announced a march to Delhi starting December 2, demanding compensation under new agricultural laws. Other farmer organizations plan similar marches beginning December 6, with protests highlighting issues like guaranteed Minimum Support Price.
Read the full story here

02 Dec 2024, 06:28:46 AM IST

India News Today Live: ‘At least three children’: Mohan Bhagwat's urge to Indian families to counter population decline

  • RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat highlighted the declining fertility rate in India, stressing it should be at least 3 to prevent extinction risks. He warned that a TFR below 2.1 can lead to cultural loss and emphasized the importance of families in society.
Read the full story here

