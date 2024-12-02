India News Today Live Updates: Trending India News brings you the most significant stories and developments from across the nation, covering everything from politics and economy to culture and technology. Whether it's a major policy change, a groundbreaking legal verdict, or the latest in entertainment and sports, we ensure you don't miss out on the news that's shaping the nation. Our in-depth coverage and timely updates keep you informed about the trends that are making headlines in India today. Stay connected to the pulse of the nation with Trending India News.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
India News Today Live: Bhartiya Kisan Parishad to start farmers' march to Delhi today: Demands, traffic advisory, more here
- BKP leader Sukhbir Khalifa announced a march to Delhi starting December 2, demanding compensation under new agricultural laws. Other farmer organizations plan similar marches beginning December 6, with protests highlighting issues like guaranteed Minimum Support Price.
India News Today Live: ‘At least three children’: Mohan Bhagwat's urge to Indian families to counter population decline
- RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat highlighted the declining fertility rate in India, stressing it should be at least 3 to prevent extinction risks. He warned that a TFR below 2.1 can lead to cultural loss and emphasized the importance of families in society.