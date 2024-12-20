India News Today Live Updates: Jaipur News: Truck carrying chemicals collides and catches fire on Ajmer highway; 4 dead

India News Today Live Updates: Trending India News brings you the most significant stories and developments from across the nation, covering everything from politics and economy to culture and technology. Whether it's a major policy change, a groundbreaking legal verdict, or the latest in entertainment and sports, we ensure you don't miss out on the news that's shaping the nation. Our in-depth coverage and timely updates keep you informed about the trends that are making headlines in India today. Stay connected to the pulse of the nation with Trending India News.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
20 Dec 2024, 08:23 AM IST
India News Today Live: Jaipur News: Truck carrying chemicals collides and catches fire on Ajmer highway; 4 dead
Read the full story here
- A truck collided with other trucks and caught fire on the Jaipur-Ajmer highway on Friday morning, police said. Some people sustained burn injuries in the incident, they added. According to preliminary information, the truck that hit the other vehicles was loaded with a chemical.
20 Dec 2024, 07:56 AM IST
India News Today Live: Top events today: Congress to protest against Amit Shah's statement on Ambedkar; IGI IPO share listing, and more
Read the full story here
- The Election Commission announced by-polls for six Rajya Sabha seats on December 20, 2024, due to resignations in Andhra Pradesh and Odisha, with terms ending between 2026 and 2028.
20 Dec 2024, 07:01 AM IST
India News Today Live: Hyderabad Weather Forecast and AQI Today on December 20, 2024: Warm start at 20.97 °C., Find out the complete weather forecast
Read the full story here
- Hyderabad Weather Forecast and AQI Today: The temperature in Hyderabad recorded 23.12 °C on December 20, 2024, as per the India Meteorological Department (IMD). The forecast from IMD indicates a minimum of 20.97 °C and a maximum of 23.75 °C.
20 Dec 2024, 07:01 AM IST
India News Today Live: Chennai Weather Forecast and AQI Today on December 20, 2024: Warm start at 24.24 °C., Find out the complete weather forecast
Read the full story here
- Chennai Weather Forecast and AQI Today: The temperature in Chennai recorded 26.48 °C on December 20, 2024, as per the India Meteorological Department (IMD). The forecast from IMD indicates a minimum of 24.24 °C and a maximum of 27.42 °C.
20 Dec 2024, 07:01 AM IST
India News Today Live: Lucknow Weather Forecast and AQI Today on December 20, 2024: Check out the predicted minimum and maximum temperatures
Read the full story here
- Lucknow Weather Forecast and AQI Today: The temperature in Lucknow recorded 20.45 °C on December 20, 2024, as per the India Meteorological Department (IMD). The forecast from IMD indicates a minimum of 12.73 °C and a maximum of 24.6 °C.
20 Dec 2024, 07:00 AM IST
India News Today Live: Jammu and Kashmir Weather Forecast and AQI Today on December 20, 2024: Today's temperature is -25.45 °C., Here's the latest weather forecast
Read the full story here
- Jammu and Kashmir Weather Forecast and AQI Today: The temperature in Jammu and Kashmir recorded -16.65 °C on December 20, 2024, as per the India Meteorological Department (IMD). The forecast from IMD indicates a minimum of -25.45 °C and a maximum of -14.08 °C.
20 Dec 2024, 07:00 AM IST
India News Today Live: Noida Weather Forecast and AQI Today on December 20, 2024: Check out the predicted minimum and maximum temperatures
Read the full story here
- Noida Weather Forecast and AQI Today: The temperature in Noida recorded 18.12 °C on December 20, 2024, as per the India Meteorological Department (IMD). The forecast from IMD indicates a minimum of 10.16 °C and a maximum of 22.88 °C.
20 Dec 2024, 07:00 AM IST
India News Today Live: Indore Weather Forecast and AQI Today on December 20, 2024: Warm start at 14.72 °C., Find out the complete weather forecast
Read the full story here
- Indore Weather Forecast and AQI Today: The temperature in Indore recorded 22.7 °C on December 20, 2024, as per the India Meteorological Department (IMD). The forecast from IMD indicates a minimum of 14.72 °C and a maximum of 26.62 °C.
20 Dec 2024, 07:00 AM IST
India News Today Live: Pune Weather Forecast and AQI Today on December 20, 2024: Warm start at 16.45 °C., Find out the complete weather forecast
Read the full story here
- Pune Weather Forecast and AQI Today: The temperature in Pune recorded 26.68 °C on December 20, 2024, as per the India Meteorological Department (IMD). The forecast from IMD indicates a minimum of 16.45 °C and a maximum of 30.25 °C.
20 Dec 2024, 07:00 AM IST
India News Today Live: Gurgaon Weather Forecast and AQI Today on December 20, 2024: Check out the predicted minimum and maximum temperatures
Read the full story here
- Gurgaon Weather Forecast and AQI Today: The temperature in Gurgaon recorded 18.34 °C on December 20, 2024, as per the India Meteorological Department (IMD). The forecast from IMD indicates a minimum of 10.02 °C and a maximum of 22.63 °C.
20 Dec 2024, 07:00 AM IST
India News Today Live: Delhi Weather Forecast and AQI Today on December 20, 2024: Check out the predicted minimum and maximum temperatures
Read the full story here
- Delhi Weather Forecast and AQI Today: The temperature in Delhi recorded 17.93 °C on December 20, 2024, as per the India Meteorological Department (IMD). The forecast from IMD indicates a minimum of 10.05 °C and a maximum of 22.9 °C.