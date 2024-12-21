Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe
Save BIG. Mint+The Economist at ₹3999Claim Now!

India News Today Live Updates on December 21, 2024 : Inside the RSS, the world’s most powerful volunteer group

LIVE UPDATES
10 min read . 07:35 AM IST
Livemint

India News Today Live Updates on December 21, 2024: Get the latest updates on the most important stories from across the nation. From political developments and economic trends to cultural events and social issues, stay informed about what's happening in India right now. Stay connected with real-time news that matters to you.

India News Today Live Updates: Inside the RSS, the world’s most powerful volunteer group

India News Today Live Updates: Trending India News brings you the most significant stories and developments from across the nation, covering everything from politics and economy to culture and technology. Whether it's a major policy change, a groundbreaking legal verdict, or the latest in entertainment and sports, we ensure you don't miss out on the news that's shaping the nation. Our in-depth coverage and timely updates keep you informed about the trends that are making headlines in India today. Stay connected to the pulse of the nation with Trending India News.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

21 Dec 2024, 07:35 AM IST India News Today Live: Inside the RSS, the world’s most powerful volunteer group

  • Among the foot soldiers of Hindu nationalism, bored young men find purpose
Read the full story here

21 Dec 2024, 07:01 AM IST India News Today Live: Chennai Weather Forecast and AQI Today on December 21, 2024: Warm start at 24.58 °C., Find out the complete weather forecast

  • Chennai Weather Forecast and AQI Today: The temperature in Chennai recorded 28.31 °C on December 21, 2024, as per the India Meteorological Department (IMD). The forecast from IMD indicates a minimum of 24.58 °C and a maximum of 28.48 °C.
Read the full story here

21 Dec 2024, 07:00 AM IST India News Today Live: Patna Weather Forecast and AQI Today on December 21, 2024: Check out the predicted minimum and maximum temperatures

  • Patna Weather Forecast and AQI Today: The temperature in Patna recorded 21.25 °C on December 21, 2024, as per the India Meteorological Department (IMD). The forecast from IMD indicates a minimum of 12.96 °C and a maximum of 26.57 °C.
Read the full story here

21 Dec 2024, 07:00 AM IST India News Today Live: Uttarakhand Weather Forecast and AQI Today on December 21, 2024: Check out the predicted minimum and maximum temperatures

  • Uttarakhand Weather Forecast and AQI Today: The temperature in Uttarakhand recorded 15.34 °C on December 21, 2024, as per the India Meteorological Department (IMD). The forecast from IMD indicates a minimum of 4.28 °C and a maximum of 19.41 °C.
Read the full story here

21 Dec 2024, 07:00 AM IST India News Today Live: Hyderabad Weather Forecast and AQI Today on December 21, 2024: Warm start at 19.73 °C., Find out the complete weather forecast

  • Hyderabad Weather Forecast and AQI Today: The temperature in Hyderabad recorded 27.48 °C on December 21, 2024, as per the India Meteorological Department (IMD). The forecast from IMD indicates a minimum of 19.73 °C and a maximum of 30.31 °C.
Read the full story here

21 Dec 2024, 07:00 AM IST India News Today Live: Bengaluru Weather Forecast and AQI Today on December 21, 2024: Warm start at 19.53 °C., Find out the complete weather forecast

  • Bengaluru Weather Forecast and AQI Today: The temperature in Bengaluru recorded 25.47 °C on December 21, 2024, as per the India Meteorological Department (IMD). The forecast from IMD indicates a minimum of 19.53 °C and a maximum of 27.12 °C.
Read the full story here

21 Dec 2024, 07:00 AM IST India News Today Live: Noida Weather Forecast and AQI Today on December 21, 2024: Check out the predicted minimum and maximum temperatures

  • Noida Weather Forecast and AQI Today: The temperature in Noida recorded 20.43 °C on December 21, 2024, as per the India Meteorological Department (IMD). The forecast from IMD indicates a minimum of 9.16 °C and a maximum of 22.85 °C.
Read the full story here

21 Dec 2024, 07:00 AM IST India News Today Live: Mumbai Weather Forecast and AQI Today on December 21, 2024: Warm start at 21.99 °C., Find out the complete weather forecast

  • Mumbai Weather Forecast and AQI Today: The temperature in Mumbai recorded 23.3 °C on December 21, 2024, as per the India Meteorological Department (IMD). The forecast from IMD indicates a minimum of 21.99 °C and a maximum of 23.93 °C.
Read the full story here

21 Dec 2024, 07:00 AM IST India News Today Live: Gurgaon Weather Forecast and AQI Today on December 21, 2024: Check out the predicted minimum and maximum temperatures

  • Gurgaon Weather Forecast and AQI Today: The temperature in Gurgaon recorded 20.22 °C on December 21, 2024, as per the India Meteorological Department (IMD). The forecast from IMD indicates a minimum of 9.02 °C and a maximum of 22.82 °C.
Read the full story here

21 Dec 2024, 07:00 AM IST India News Today Live: Delhi Weather Forecast and AQI Today on December 21, 2024: Check out the predicted minimum and maximum temperatures

  • Delhi Weather Forecast and AQI Today: The temperature in Delhi recorded 20.1 °C on December 21, 2024, as per the India Meteorological Department (IMD). The forecast from IMD indicates a minimum of 9.05 °C and a maximum of 22.9 °C.
Read the full story here

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.