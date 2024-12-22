Explore
Business News/ News / India/  India News Today Live Updates on December 22, 2024 : Mohali building collapse: Action will be taken against culprits, says Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann
LIVE UPDATES

India News Today Live Updates on December 22, 2024 : Mohali building collapse: Action will be taken against culprits, says Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann

3 min read . Updated: 22 Dec 2024, 01:55 AM IST
Livemint

India News Today Live Updates on December 22, 2024: Get the latest updates on the most important stories from across the nation. From political developments and economic trends to cultural events and social issues, stay informed about what's happening in India right now. Stay connected with real-time news that matters to you.

India News Today Live Updates: Mohali building collapse: Action will be taken against culprits, says Punjab CM Bhagwant MannPremium
India News Today Live Updates: Mohali building collapse: Action will be taken against culprits, says Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann

India News Today Live Updates: Trending India News brings you the most significant stories and developments from across the nation, covering everything from politics and economy to culture and technology. Whether it's a major policy change, a groundbreaking legal verdict, or the latest in entertainment and sports, we ensure you don't miss out on the news that's shaping the nation. Our in-depth coverage and timely updates keep you informed about the trends that are making headlines in India today. Stay connected to the pulse of the nation with Trending India News.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

22 Dec 2024, 01:55:30 AM IST

India News Today Live: Mohali building collapse: Action will be taken against culprits, says Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann

  • CM Mann affirmed that action will be taken against the culprits behind the collapse of this under-construction building. He also said that he is in constant touch with the administration.
22 Dec 2024, 01:46:16 AM IST

India News Today Live: Mohali building collapse: One dead as multi-storey structure falls, owners booked

  • A multi-storey building collapsed Saturday evening, with at least five people trapped in its rubble. Police have booked building owners -- Parwinder Singh and Gagandeep Singh, Mohali Senior Superintendent of Police Deepak Pareek said.
22 Dec 2024, 01:41:50 AM IST

India News Today Live: Is All We Imagine As Light available on OTT? Where to stream Payal Kapadia’s Cannes winner?

  • All We Imagine As Light, directed by Payal Kapadia and winner of the Grand Prix at the 2024 Cannes Film Festival, is not yet available on OTT. After its successful theatrical release in India and North America, audiences are eagerly awaiting its digital debut.
