Explore
Active Stocks
Fri Dec 20 2024 15:59:54
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 140.85 -1.71%
  1. Tata Motors share price
  2. 724.00 -2.73%
  1. Reliance Industries share price
  2. 1,206.00 -2.00%
  1. NTPC share price
  2. 333.30 -1.29%
  1. Wipro share price
  2. 305.15 -2.41%
Business News/ News / India/  India News Today Live Updates on December 23, 2024 : Jammu and Kashmir Weather Forecast and AQI Today on December 23, 2024: Today's temperature is -25.85 °C., Here's the latest weather forecast
BackBack
LIVE UPDATES

India News Today Live Updates on December 23, 2024 : Jammu and Kashmir Weather Forecast and AQI Today on December 23, 2024: Today's temperature is -25.85 °C., Here's the latest weather forecast

18 min read . Updated: 23 Dec 2024, 07:02 AM IST
Livemint

India News Today Live Updates on December 23, 2024: Get the latest updates on the most important stories from across the nation. From political developments and economic trends to cultural events and social issues, stay informed about what's happening in India right now. Stay connected with real-time news that matters to you.

India News Today Live Updates: Jammu and Kashmir Weather Forecast and AQI Today on December 23, 2024: Today's temperature is -25.85 °C., Here's the latest weather forecast (Fire and Fury Corps, Indian Army)Premium
India News Today Live Updates: Jammu and Kashmir Weather Forecast and AQI Today on December 23, 2024: Today's temperature is -25.85 °C., Here's the latest weather forecast (Fire and Fury Corps, Indian Army)

India News Today Live Updates: Trending India News brings you the most significant stories and developments from across the nation, covering everything from politics and economy to culture and technology. Whether it's a major policy change, a groundbreaking legal verdict, or the latest in entertainment and sports, we ensure you don't miss out on the news that's shaping the nation. Our in-depth coverage and timely updates keep you informed about the trends that are making headlines in India today. Stay connected to the pulse of the nation with Trending India News.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

23 Dec 2024, 07:02:22 AM IST

India News Today Live: Jammu and Kashmir Weather Forecast and AQI Today on December 23, 2024: Today's temperature is -25.85 °C., Here's the latest weather forecast

  • Jammu and Kashmir Weather Forecast and AQI Today: The temperature in Jammu and Kashmir recorded -17.99 °C on December 23, 2024, as per the India Meteorological Department (IMD). The forecast from IMD indicates a minimum of -25.85 °C and a maximum of -16.5 °C.
Read the full story here

23 Dec 2024, 07:02:15 AM IST

India News Today Live: Hyderabad Weather Forecast and AQI Today on December 23, 2024: Warm start at 17.73 °C., Find out the complete weather forecast

  • Hyderabad Weather Forecast and AQI Today: The temperature in Hyderabad recorded 24.94 °C on December 23, 2024, as per the India Meteorological Department (IMD). The forecast from IMD indicates a minimum of 17.73 °C and a maximum of 28.62 °C.
Read the full story here

23 Dec 2024, 07:02:06 AM IST

India News Today Live: Chennai Weather Forecast and AQI Today on December 23, 2024: Warm start at 23.68 °C., Find out the complete weather forecast

  • Chennai Weather Forecast and AQI Today: The temperature in Chennai recorded 27.19 °C on December 23, 2024, as per the India Meteorological Department (IMD). The forecast from IMD indicates a minimum of 23.68 °C and a maximum of 28.27 °C.
Read the full story here

23 Dec 2024, 07:01:58 AM IST

India News Today Live: Patna Weather Forecast and AQI Today on December 23, 2024: Check out the predicted minimum and maximum temperatures

  • Patna Weather Forecast and AQI Today: The temperature in Patna recorded 19.02 °C on December 23, 2024, as per the India Meteorological Department (IMD). The forecast from IMD indicates a minimum of 13.32 °C and a maximum of 25.64 °C.
Read the full story here

23 Dec 2024, 07:01:51 AM IST

India News Today Live: Lucknow Weather Forecast and AQI Today on December 23, 2024: Check out the predicted minimum and maximum temperatures

  • Lucknow Weather Forecast and AQI Today: The temperature in Lucknow recorded 19.57 °C on December 23, 2024, as per the India Meteorological Department (IMD). The forecast from IMD indicates a minimum of 12.01 °C and a maximum of 23.69 °C.
Read the full story here

23 Dec 2024, 07:01:44 AM IST

India News Today Live: Noida Weather Forecast and AQI Today on December 23, 2024: Check out the predicted minimum and maximum temperatures

  • Noida Weather Forecast and AQI Today: The temperature in Noida recorded 16.51 °C on December 23, 2024, as per the India Meteorological Department (IMD). The forecast from IMD indicates a minimum of 14.15 °C and a maximum of 16.94 °C.
Read the full story here

23 Dec 2024, 07:01:35 AM IST

India News Today Live: Uttarakhand Weather Forecast and AQI Today on December 23, 2024: Check out the predicted minimum and maximum temperatures

  • Uttarakhand Weather Forecast and AQI Today: The temperature in Uttarakhand recorded 14.62 °C on December 23, 2024, as per the India Meteorological Department (IMD). The forecast from IMD indicates a minimum of 4.23 °C and a maximum of 18.13 °C.
Read the full story here

23 Dec 2024, 07:01:28 AM IST

India News Today Live: Chandigarh Weather Forecast and AQI Today on December 23, 2024: Check out the predicted minimum and maximum temperatures

  • Chandigarh Weather Forecast and AQI Today: The temperature in Chandigarh recorded 15.01 °C on December 23, 2024, as per the India Meteorological Department (IMD). The forecast from IMD indicates a minimum of 10.47 °C and a maximum of 17.91 °C.
Read the full story here

23 Dec 2024, 07:01:21 AM IST

India News Today Live: Bengaluru Weather Forecast and AQI Today on December 23, 2024: Warm start at 19.18 °C., Find out the complete weather forecast

  • Bengaluru Weather Forecast and AQI Today: The temperature in Bengaluru recorded 24.26 °C on December 23, 2024, as per the India Meteorological Department (IMD). The forecast from IMD indicates a minimum of 19.18 °C and a maximum of 26.32 °C.
Read the full story here

23 Dec 2024, 07:01:13 AM IST

India News Today Live: Indore Weather Forecast and AQI Today on December 23, 2024: Check out the predicted minimum and maximum temperatures

  • Indore Weather Forecast and AQI Today: The temperature in Indore recorded 18.9 °C on December 23, 2024, as per the India Meteorological Department (IMD). The forecast from IMD indicates a minimum of 14.1 °C and a maximum of 23.04 °C.
Read the full story here

23 Dec 2024, 07:00:58 AM IST

India News Today Live: Haryana Weather Forecast and AQI Today on December 23, 2024: Check out the predicted minimum and maximum temperatures

  • Haryana Weather Forecast and AQI Today: The temperature in Haryana recorded 13.65 °C on December 23, 2024, as per the India Meteorological Department (IMD). The forecast from IMD indicates a minimum of 11.35 °C and a maximum of 15.51 °C.
Read the full story here

23 Dec 2024, 07:00:50 AM IST

India News Today Live: Pune Weather Forecast and AQI Today on December 23, 2024: Warm start at 16.8 °C., Find out the complete weather forecast

  • Pune Weather Forecast and AQI Today: The temperature in Pune recorded 22.6 °C on December 23, 2024, as per the India Meteorological Department (IMD). The forecast from IMD indicates a minimum of 16.8 °C and a maximum of 26.76 °C.
Read the full story here

23 Dec 2024, 07:00:43 AM IST

India News Today Live: Punjab Weather Forecast and AQI Today on December 23, 2024: Check out the predicted minimum and maximum temperatures

  • Punjab Weather Forecast and AQI Today: The temperature in Punjab recorded 20.64 °C on December 23, 2024, as per the India Meteorological Department (IMD). The forecast from IMD indicates a minimum of 10.27 °C and a maximum of 22.14 °C.
Read the full story here

23 Dec 2024, 07:00:36 AM IST

India News Today Live: Mumbai Weather Forecast and AQI Today on December 23, 2024: Warm start at 22.99 °C., Find out the complete weather forecast

  • Mumbai Weather Forecast and AQI Today: The temperature in Mumbai recorded 24.5 °C on December 23, 2024, as per the India Meteorological Department (IMD). The forecast from IMD indicates a minimum of 22.99 °C and a maximum of 24.87 °C.
Read the full story here

23 Dec 2024, 07:00:28 AM IST

India News Today Live: Gurgaon Weather Forecast and AQI Today on December 23, 2024: Check out the predicted minimum and maximum temperatures

  • Gurgaon Weather Forecast and AQI Today: The temperature in Gurgaon recorded 15.32 °C on December 23, 2024, as per the India Meteorological Department (IMD). The forecast from IMD indicates a minimum of 13.54 °C and a maximum of 15.36 °C.
Read the full story here

23 Dec 2024, 07:00:13 AM IST

India News Today Live: Delhi Weather Forecast and AQI Today on December 23, 2024: Check out the predicted minimum and maximum temperatures

  • Delhi Weather Forecast and AQI Today: The temperature in Delhi recorded 17.11 °C on December 23, 2024, as per the India Meteorological Department (IMD). The forecast from IMD indicates a minimum of 14.05 °C and a maximum of 17.43 °C.
Read the full story here

23 Dec 2024, 06:45:47 AM IST

India News Today Live: Kargil war first informant Tashi Namgyal dies in Ladakh, Indian Army pays tribute

  • Fire and Fury Corps of the Indian Army extended condolences to the family of Tashi Namgyal, the first informant of Pakistan's intrusion in the Kargil sector in 1999, leading to a war between India and Pakistan.
Read the full story here

Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue