India News Today Live Updates: Jammu and Kashmir Weather Forecast and AQI Today on December 23, 2024: Today's temperature is -25.85 °C., Here's the latest weather forecast

23 Dec 2024, 07:02 AM IST
India News Today Live: Jammu and Kashmir Weather Forecast and AQI Today on December 23, 2024: Today's temperature is -25.85 °C., Here's the latest weather forecast
- Jammu and Kashmir Weather Forecast and AQI Today: The temperature in Jammu and Kashmir recorded -17.99 °C on December 23, 2024, as per the India Meteorological Department (IMD). The forecast from IMD indicates a minimum of -25.85 °C and a maximum of -16.5 °C.
23 Dec 2024, 07:02 AM IST
India News Today Live: Hyderabad Weather Forecast and AQI Today on December 23, 2024: Warm start at 17.73 °C., Find out the complete weather forecast
- Hyderabad Weather Forecast and AQI Today: The temperature in Hyderabad recorded 24.94 °C on December 23, 2024, as per the India Meteorological Department (IMD). The forecast from IMD indicates a minimum of 17.73 °C and a maximum of 28.62 °C.
23 Dec 2024, 07:02 AM IST
India News Today Live: Chennai Weather Forecast and AQI Today on December 23, 2024: Warm start at 23.68 °C., Find out the complete weather forecast
- Chennai Weather Forecast and AQI Today: The temperature in Chennai recorded 27.19 °C on December 23, 2024, as per the India Meteorological Department (IMD). The forecast from IMD indicates a minimum of 23.68 °C and a maximum of 28.27 °C.
23 Dec 2024, 07:01 AM IST
India News Today Live: Patna Weather Forecast and AQI Today on December 23, 2024: Check out the predicted minimum and maximum temperatures
- Patna Weather Forecast and AQI Today: The temperature in Patna recorded 19.02 °C on December 23, 2024, as per the India Meteorological Department (IMD). The forecast from IMD indicates a minimum of 13.32 °C and a maximum of 25.64 °C.
23 Dec 2024, 07:01 AM IST
India News Today Live: Lucknow Weather Forecast and AQI Today on December 23, 2024: Check out the predicted minimum and maximum temperatures
- Lucknow Weather Forecast and AQI Today: The temperature in Lucknow recorded 19.57 °C on December 23, 2024, as per the India Meteorological Department (IMD). The forecast from IMD indicates a minimum of 12.01 °C and a maximum of 23.69 °C.
23 Dec 2024, 07:01 AM IST
India News Today Live: Noida Weather Forecast and AQI Today on December 23, 2024: Check out the predicted minimum and maximum temperatures
- Noida Weather Forecast and AQI Today: The temperature in Noida recorded 16.51 °C on December 23, 2024, as per the India Meteorological Department (IMD). The forecast from IMD indicates a minimum of 14.15 °C and a maximum of 16.94 °C.
23 Dec 2024, 07:01 AM IST
India News Today Live: Uttarakhand Weather Forecast and AQI Today on December 23, 2024: Check out the predicted minimum and maximum temperatures
- Uttarakhand Weather Forecast and AQI Today: The temperature in Uttarakhand recorded 14.62 °C on December 23, 2024, as per the India Meteorological Department (IMD). The forecast from IMD indicates a minimum of 4.23 °C and a maximum of 18.13 °C.
23 Dec 2024, 07:01 AM IST
India News Today Live: Chandigarh Weather Forecast and AQI Today on December 23, 2024: Check out the predicted minimum and maximum temperatures
- Chandigarh Weather Forecast and AQI Today: The temperature in Chandigarh recorded 15.01 °C on December 23, 2024, as per the India Meteorological Department (IMD). The forecast from IMD indicates a minimum of 10.47 °C and a maximum of 17.91 °C.
23 Dec 2024, 07:01 AM IST
India News Today Live: Bengaluru Weather Forecast and AQI Today on December 23, 2024: Warm start at 19.18 °C., Find out the complete weather forecast
- Bengaluru Weather Forecast and AQI Today: The temperature in Bengaluru recorded 24.26 °C on December 23, 2024, as per the India Meteorological Department (IMD). The forecast from IMD indicates a minimum of 19.18 °C and a maximum of 26.32 °C.
23 Dec 2024, 07:01 AM IST
India News Today Live: Indore Weather Forecast and AQI Today on December 23, 2024: Check out the predicted minimum and maximum temperatures
- Indore Weather Forecast and AQI Today: The temperature in Indore recorded 18.9 °C on December 23, 2024, as per the India Meteorological Department (IMD). The forecast from IMD indicates a minimum of 14.1 °C and a maximum of 23.04 °C.
23 Dec 2024, 07:00 AM IST
India News Today Live: Haryana Weather Forecast and AQI Today on December 23, 2024: Check out the predicted minimum and maximum temperatures
- Haryana Weather Forecast and AQI Today: The temperature in Haryana recorded 13.65 °C on December 23, 2024, as per the India Meteorological Department (IMD). The forecast from IMD indicates a minimum of 11.35 °C and a maximum of 15.51 °C.
23 Dec 2024, 07:00 AM IST
India News Today Live: Pune Weather Forecast and AQI Today on December 23, 2024: Warm start at 16.8 °C., Find out the complete weather forecast
- Pune Weather Forecast and AQI Today: The temperature in Pune recorded 22.6 °C on December 23, 2024, as per the India Meteorological Department (IMD). The forecast from IMD indicates a minimum of 16.8 °C and a maximum of 26.76 °C.
23 Dec 2024, 07:00 AM IST
India News Today Live: Punjab Weather Forecast and AQI Today on December 23, 2024: Check out the predicted minimum and maximum temperatures
- Punjab Weather Forecast and AQI Today: The temperature in Punjab recorded 20.64 °C on December 23, 2024, as per the India Meteorological Department (IMD). The forecast from IMD indicates a minimum of 10.27 °C and a maximum of 22.14 °C.
23 Dec 2024, 07:00 AM IST
India News Today Live: Mumbai Weather Forecast and AQI Today on December 23, 2024: Warm start at 22.99 °C., Find out the complete weather forecast
- Mumbai Weather Forecast and AQI Today: The temperature in Mumbai recorded 24.5 °C on December 23, 2024, as per the India Meteorological Department (IMD). The forecast from IMD indicates a minimum of 22.99 °C and a maximum of 24.87 °C.
23 Dec 2024, 07:00 AM IST
India News Today Live: Gurgaon Weather Forecast and AQI Today on December 23, 2024: Check out the predicted minimum and maximum temperatures
- Gurgaon Weather Forecast and AQI Today: The temperature in Gurgaon recorded 15.32 °C on December 23, 2024, as per the India Meteorological Department (IMD). The forecast from IMD indicates a minimum of 13.54 °C and a maximum of 15.36 °C.
23 Dec 2024, 07:00 AM IST
India News Today Live: Delhi Weather Forecast and AQI Today on December 23, 2024: Check out the predicted minimum and maximum temperatures
- Delhi Weather Forecast and AQI Today: The temperature in Delhi recorded 17.11 °C on December 23, 2024, as per the India Meteorological Department (IMD). The forecast from IMD indicates a minimum of 14.05 °C and a maximum of 17.43 °C.
23 Dec 2024, 06:45 AM IST
India News Today Live: Kargil war first informant Tashi Namgyal dies in Ladakh, Indian Army pays tribute
- Fire and Fury Corps of the Indian Army extended condolences to the family of Tashi Namgyal, the first informant of Pakistan's intrusion in the Kargil sector in 1999, leading to a war between India and Pakistan.