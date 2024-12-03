India News Today Live Updates: Trending India News brings you the most significant stories and developments from across the nation, covering everything from politics and economy to culture and technology. Whether it's a major policy change, a groundbreaking legal verdict, or the latest in entertainment and sports, we ensure you don't miss out on the news that's shaping the nation. Our in-depth coverage and timely updates keep you informed about the trends that are making headlines in India today. Stay connected to the pulse of the nation with Trending India News.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
India News Today Live: Fengal havoc: Landslide in Tamil Nadu’s Tiruvannamalai claims lives of seven family members
- A second landslide hit Tiruvannamalai, Tamil Nadu, following a previous one that killed seven. Ongoing rescue efforts face challenges due to rain and unstable rocks. Over 7,000 people are in 147 relief camps, with support from various disaster response teams.
India News Today Live: Bangladeshis banned from restaurants, lodgings in Tripura amid 'attacks' on Hindu minorities
- Tripura Hotel Association has banned Bangladeshi tourists from hotels and restaurants amid tensed diplomatic ties with India