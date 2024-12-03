Explore
Active Stocks
Mon Dec 02 2024 15:59:34
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 146.40 1.28%
  1. Tata Motors share price
  2. 789.95 0.39%
  1. Reliance Industries share price
  2. 1,309.05 1.28%
  1. State Bank Of India share price
  2. 836.20 -0.33%
  1. NTPC share price
  2. 358.20 -1.55%
Business News/ News / India/  India News Today Live Updates on December 3, 2024 : Fengal havoc: Landslide in Tamil Nadu’s Tiruvannamalai claims lives of seven family members
BackBack
LIVE UPDATES

India News Today Live Updates on December 3, 2024 : Fengal havoc: Landslide in Tamil Nadu’s Tiruvannamalai claims lives of seven family members

1 min read . Updated: 03 Dec 2024, 07:16 AM IST
Livemint

India News Today Live Updates on December 3, 2024: Get the latest updates on the most important stories from across the nation. From political developments and economic trends to cultural events and social issues, stay informed about what's happening in India right now. Stay connected with real-time news that matters to you.

India News Today Live Updates: Fengal havoc: Landslide in Tamil Nadu’s Tiruvannamalai claims lives of seven family members (Saikat Paul)Premium
India News Today Live Updates: Fengal havoc: Landslide in Tamil Nadu’s Tiruvannamalai claims lives of seven family members (Saikat Paul)

India News Today Live Updates: Trending India News brings you the most significant stories and developments from across the nation, covering everything from politics and economy to culture and technology. Whether it's a major policy change, a groundbreaking legal verdict, or the latest in entertainment and sports, we ensure you don't miss out on the news that's shaping the nation. Our in-depth coverage and timely updates keep you informed about the trends that are making headlines in India today. Stay connected to the pulse of the nation with Trending India News.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

03 Dec 2024, 07:16:40 AM IST

India News Today Live: Fengal havoc: Landslide in Tamil Nadu’s Tiruvannamalai claims lives of seven family members

  • A second landslide hit Tiruvannamalai, Tamil Nadu, following a previous one that killed seven. Ongoing rescue efforts face challenges due to rain and unstable rocks. Over 7,000 people are in 147 relief camps, with support from various disaster response teams.
Read the full story here

03 Dec 2024, 06:29:34 AM IST

India News Today Live: Bangladeshis banned from restaurants, lodgings in Tripura amid 'attacks' on Hindu minorities

  • Tripura Hotel Association has banned Bangladeshi tourists from hotels and restaurants amid tensed diplomatic ties with India
Read the full story here

Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue