Explore
Active Stocks
Fri Dec 27 2024 15:59:49
  1. Tata Motors share price
  2. 750.55 1.32%
  1. State Bank Of India share price
  2. 799.55 -1.49%
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 138.95 -1.00%
  1. Reliance Industries share price
  2. 1,220.95 0.36%
  1. Infosys share price
  2. 1,916.50 0.54%
Business News/ News / India/  India News Today Live Updates on December 30, 2024 : Punjab bandh today: From govt offices to bank and rail, road and airport services — what's open, what's closed?
BackBack
LIVE UPDATES

India News Today Live Updates on December 30, 2024 : Punjab bandh today: From govt offices to bank and rail, road and airport services — what's open, what's closed?

4 min read . Updated: 30 Dec 2024, 07:27 AM IST
Livemint

India News Today Live Updates on December 30, 2024: Get the latest updates on the most important stories from across the nation. From political developments and economic trends to cultural events and social issues, stay informed about what's happening in India right now. Stay connected with real-time news that matters to you.

India News Today Live Updates: Punjab bandh today: From govt offices to bank and rail, road and airport services — what's open, what's closed?Premium
India News Today Live Updates: Punjab bandh today: From govt offices to bank and rail, road and airport services — what's open, what's closed?

India News Today Live Updates: Trending India News brings you the most significant stories and developments from across the nation, covering everything from politics and economy to culture and technology. Whether it's a major policy change, a groundbreaking legal verdict, or the latest in entertainment and sports, we ensure you don't miss out on the news that's shaping the nation. Our in-depth coverage and timely updates keep you informed about the trends that are making headlines in India today. Stay connected to the pulse of the nation with Trending India News.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

30 Dec 2024, 07:27:26 AM IST

India News Today Live: Punjab bandh today: From govt offices to bank and rail, road and airport services — what's open, what's closed?

  • Farmer leader of Kisan Mazdoor Sanghrash Committee-Punjab, Sharvan Singh Pandher, said last week that 'Punjab Bandh' call for December 30 gained support from various groups. Here's what to expect.
Read the full story here

30 Dec 2024, 07:00:37 AM IST

India News Today Live: Jammu and Kashmir Weather Forecast and AQI Today on December 30, 2024: Today's temperature is -27.27 °C., Here's the latest weather forecast

  • Jammu and Kashmir Weather Forecast and AQI Today: The temperature in Jammu and Kashmir recorded -13.17 °C on December 30, 2024, as per the India Meteorological Department (IMD). The forecast from IMD indicates a minimum of -27.27 °C and a maximum of -10.76 °C.
Read the full story here

30 Dec 2024, 07:00:25 AM IST

India News Today Live: Pune Weather Forecast and AQI Today on December 30, 2024: Warm start at 19.82 °C., Find out the complete weather forecast

  • Pune Weather Forecast and AQI Today: The temperature in Pune recorded 28.02 °C on December 30, 2024, as per the India Meteorological Department (IMD). The forecast from IMD indicates a minimum of 19.82 °C and a maximum of 29.96 °C.
Read the full story here

30 Dec 2024, 07:00:16 AM IST

India News Today Live: Delhi Weather Forecast and AQI Today on December 30, 2024: Check out the predicted minimum and maximum temperatures

  • Delhi Weather Forecast and AQI Today: The temperature in Delhi recorded 18.7 °C on December 30, 2024, as per the India Meteorological Department (IMD). The forecast from IMD indicates a minimum of 11.05 °C and a maximum of 21.07 °C.
Read the full story here

Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue