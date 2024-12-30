India News Today Live Updates: Punjab bandh today: From govt offices to bank and rail, road and airport services — what's open, what's closed?

India News Today Live Updates: Trending India News brings you the most significant stories and developments from across the nation, covering everything from politics and economy to culture and technology. Whether it's a major policy change, a groundbreaking legal verdict, or the latest in entertainment and sports, we ensure you don't miss out on the news that's shaping the nation. Our in-depth coverage and timely updates keep you informed about the trends that are making headlines in India today. Stay connected to the pulse of the nation with Trending India News.
30 Dec 2024, 07:27 AM IST
India News Today Live: Punjab bandh today: From govt offices to bank and rail, road and airport services — what's open, what's closed?
- Farmer leader of Kisan Mazdoor Sanghrash Committee-Punjab, Sharvan Singh Pandher, said last week that 'Punjab Bandh' call for December 30 gained support from various groups. Here's what to expect.
30 Dec 2024, 07:00 AM IST
India News Today Live: Jammu and Kashmir Weather Forecast and AQI Today on December 30, 2024: Today's temperature is -27.27 °C., Here's the latest weather forecast
- Jammu and Kashmir Weather Forecast and AQI Today: The temperature in Jammu and Kashmir recorded -13.17 °C on December 30, 2024, as per the India Meteorological Department (IMD). The forecast from IMD indicates a minimum of -27.27 °C and a maximum of -10.76 °C.
30 Dec 2024, 07:00 AM IST
India News Today Live: Pune Weather Forecast and AQI Today on December 30, 2024: Warm start at 19.82 °C., Find out the complete weather forecast
- Pune Weather Forecast and AQI Today: The temperature in Pune recorded 28.02 °C on December 30, 2024, as per the India Meteorological Department (IMD). The forecast from IMD indicates a minimum of 19.82 °C and a maximum of 29.96 °C.
30 Dec 2024, 07:00 AM IST
India News Today Live: Delhi Weather Forecast and AQI Today on December 30, 2024: Check out the predicted minimum and maximum temperatures
- Delhi Weather Forecast and AQI Today: The temperature in Delhi recorded 18.7 °C on December 30, 2024, as per the India Meteorological Department (IMD). The forecast from IMD indicates a minimum of 11.05 °C and a maximum of 21.07 °C.