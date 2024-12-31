Explore
LIVE UPDATES

India News Today Live Updates on December 31, 2024 : ISRO launches historic PSLV-C60 mission for space docking experiment SpaDeX. All you need to know

6 min read . Updated: 31 Dec 2024, 07:35 AM IST
Livemint

India News Today Live Updates: ISRO launches historic PSLV-C60 mission for space docking experiment SpaDeX. All you need to knowPremium
India News Today Live Updates: ISRO launches historic PSLV-C60 mission for space docking experiment SpaDeX. All you need to know

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

31 Dec 2024, 07:35:07 AM IST

India News Today Live: ISRO launches historic PSLV-C60 mission for space docking experiment SpaDeX. All you need to know

  • ISRO launched PSLV-C60 with SpaDeX payloads, marking its 99th launch. The SpaDeX mission aims to demonstrate in-space docking of two small spacecraft, crucial for future missions like Chandrayaan-4 and Gaganyaan. Docking operations are set to begin, targeting completion by January 7, 2025.
31 Dec 2024, 07:00:42 AM IST

India News Today Live: Chennai Weather Forecast and AQI Today on December 31, 2024: Warm start at 24.6 °C., Find out the complete weather forecast

  • Chennai Weather Forecast and AQI Today: The temperature in Chennai recorded 27.59 °C on December 31, 2024, as per the India Meteorological Department (IMD). The forecast from IMD indicates a minimum of 24.6 °C and a maximum of 27.7 °C.
31 Dec 2024, 07:00:33 AM IST

India News Today Live: Bengaluru Weather Forecast and AQI Today on December 31, 2024: Warm start at 17.1 °C., Find out the complete weather forecast

  • Bengaluru Weather Forecast and AQI Today: The temperature in Bengaluru recorded 23.52 °C on December 31, 2024, as per the India Meteorological Department (IMD). The forecast from IMD indicates a minimum of 17.1 °C and a maximum of 26.17 °C.
31 Dec 2024, 07:00:23 AM IST

India News Today Live: Pune Weather Forecast and AQI Today on December 31, 2024: Warm start at 19.06 °C., Find out the complete weather forecast

  • Pune Weather Forecast and AQI Today: The temperature in Pune recorded 25.63 °C on December 31, 2024, as per the India Meteorological Department (IMD). The forecast from IMD indicates a minimum of 19.06 °C and a maximum of 30.0 °C.
31 Dec 2024, 07:00:15 AM IST

India News Today Live: Delhi Weather Forecast and AQI Today on December 31, 2024: Check out the predicted minimum and maximum temperatures

  • Delhi Weather Forecast and AQI Today: The temperature in Delhi recorded 18.19 °C on December 31, 2024, as per the India Meteorological Department (IMD). The forecast from IMD indicates a minimum of 10.05 °C and a maximum of 20.84 °C.
31 Dec 2024, 07:00:12 AM IST

India News Today Live: Mumbai Weather Forecast and AQI Today on December 31, 2024: Warm start at 24.93 °C., Find out the complete weather forecast

  • Mumbai Weather Forecast and AQI Today: The temperature in Mumbai recorded 26.63 °C on December 31, 2024, as per the India Meteorological Department (IMD). The forecast from IMD indicates a minimum of 24.93 °C and a maximum of 27.2 °C.
